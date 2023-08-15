Here is every 2024 Color of the Year we know so far

The new year may be months away but our favorite home decor and paint brands are already starting to reveal their 2024 choices for Color of the Year — and that's great news for anyone gearing up to paint at home.

Last year, Pantone chose a vivid purplish-red color called "Viva Magenta." The brand called the bold hue as "an unconventional shade for an unconventional time."

So far, the colors exemplifying 2024 are looking a little more natural and a lot more earthy. But it's still early in the game, and plenty of brands have yet to weigh in.

Let's take a look at the 2024 Colors of the Year selections we know about so far. We'll keep updating the list as more choices are unveiled.

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams: Persimmon

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams's "Persimmon." TODAY Illustration / HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams

“Renewed Comfort" is the name of HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams's 2024 Color Collection of the Year, and it's filled with gentle neutral colors that are "restful and restorative."

The brand's 2024 Color of the Year, selected from that collection, is "Persimmon," an earthy terracotta shade that 's both calming and cheerful.

"Persimmon balances the energy of tangerine with grounded neutral undertones, making it perfect for spaces like living rooms and kitchens as it promotes positive relationships and conversation. The beautiful shade helps rejuvenate a space while bringing unique design visions to life,” Ashley Banbury, Sherwin-Williams' color marketing manager, said in a press release.

Dutch Boy: Ironside

Dutch Boy Paint's "Ironside." TODAY Illustration / Dutch Boy® Paints

"Ironside" is Dutch Boy Paint's color choice for 2024. The brand describes the nature-inspired olive green color as a great one for anyone who seeks to make their home a "sanctuary for well-being."

"Ironside is rooted in comfort and creates a space that is elegant and charming. As dark shades become more appreciated in the home, this deep olive is versatile in wide-open spaces or enclosed comfy places, reflecting well-being from all angles," Dutch Boy said in a press release.

Ironside is one of Dutch Boy's tested "One-Coat Colors," which the brand says can deliver "optimal coverage" with just one coat of paint.

Behr: Cracked Pepper

Behr's "Cracked Pepper." TODAY Illustration / Behr

Behr Paint Company's choice for 2024 is "Cracked Pepper," a soft black color that's sophisticated and versatile.

Behr explained in a press release that it chose Cracked Pepper after conducting research that showed more than half of Americans believe darker colors give a room a "designer aesthetic," and help create a "bold" and "fresh" new look.

“We recognize the growing desire for using darker colors throughout spaces,” Jodi Allen, the company's global chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “Adding a soft black like Cracked Pepper evokes a sense of confidence and individuality that we want all of our customers to feel after completing a project.”