Pantone color of the year 2024 has us feeling warm and fuzzy

Pantone's 2024 Color of the Year is "Peach Fuzz," a color that's "all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul," according to the company.

The world's color authority described the peachy hue as a warm and cozy shade that highlights "our desire for togetherness with others and the feeling of sanctuary this creates" in times of turmoil.

"A cozy peach hue softly nestled between pink and orange, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz brings belonging, inspires recalibration, and an opportunity for nurturing, conjuring up an air of calm, offering us a space to be, feel, and heal and to flourish from whether spending time with others or taking the time to enjoy a moment by ourselves," Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement.

Pantone added that the shade was selected to "evoke a new modernity," while "bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration."

"Drawing comfort from Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, we can find peace from within, impacting our wellbeing," Eiseman said. "An idea as much as a feeling, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz awakens our senses to the comforting presence of tactility and cocooned warmth."

The selection of Peach Fuzz also marks the 25th anniversary of Pantone's Color of the Year, the company said. The Pantone Color Institute chose Cerulean Blue as the inaugural color of the year in 1999.

"In the spirit of Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, we reflect back on the last 25 years of the Pantone Color of the Year program grateful to provide an avenue where designers and color enthusiasts all over the world can engage in a conversation about color, be inspired by color and showcase their creativity within their communities," Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing this for many more years to come."