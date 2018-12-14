Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

The holidays can be a wonderful time, but if you're charged with hosting the massive family gathering or even just wrapping all of the presents, they can also be a bit overwhelming!

The key to keeping stress at bay is planning ahead and arranging an arsenal full of products to help make the task at hand a little more manageable.

To help simplify the season, lifestyle expert Jenn Falik stopped by to share the Better Basics you need this holiday.

Wash Aways Dissolvable Labels, $9 for 24, Mabel's Labels

These stickers are perfect for anytime you're bringing a dish to a party and don't want it to be lost in the shuffle. When you bring your cookware home, simply pop it in the dishwasher and the label will disappear completely.

Photo Clip Holiday Lights, $17, Amazon

These light-up clips are a genius way to display holiday cards.

Itzastand Small Reusable Picture Stand, $5, Amazon

Stick these reusable paper stands to the back of a photo, card or anything else you'd like to display for instant personal home decor that you can keep switching out over and over again.

Automatic Pan Stirrer with Timer, $25, UncommonGoods

Similar available on Amazon.

For recipes that call for continuous stirring, this automatic stirrer is both a time saver and an arm saver! It can be placed in a pan with any simmering sauce to do the stirring, while you finish the other things you need to do.

ScentSicles Scented Ornaments, $8, Walmart

This safer alternative to holiday-scented candles is a great way to keep the house feeling festive. Stick one of these ornaments onto an artificial tree and your guests will be left guessing if it's real.

Antibacterial Miracle Towel, $29, Miracle Brand

These towels might actually help cut down on your laundry load this season. They're made with Turkis cotton and natural silver, so they prevent odors and dry up to twice as fast as traditional towels.

Snowfox Insulated Stainless Steel Stemless Champagne Flutes, $35, Amazon

Snowfox's stainless steel glasses come in many different styles (from champagne flutes to rocks glasses), and keep drinks cold to the last drop.

BottleKeeper The Original Stainless Steel Bottle Holder, $40, Amazon

Also available at BottleKeeper.

If beer's more your speed, the BottleKeeper's a great option for keeping your brew chilled. Slide the bottle into its stainless steel holder and twist on the cap to keep beer fresh for up to 6 hours.

The Wand by PureWine, $12 for 3, Amazon

Full bottle filters are also available on Amazon and the full line is available at PureWine.

The holidays are always cause for celebration! PureWine filters are designed to remove histamines and sulfite preservatives from all varieties of wine, which means no more morning after headaches. That means you can indulge in a glass or two without the unwanted side effects!

DrinkBomb for Kids, $5, My Drink Bomb

While the adults are getting into the festive spirits, kids can enjoy a special drink of their own with these clever drink bombs. Simply drop one into a glass of sparkling water or soda and watch it transform into a brightly colored drink. They come in 7 flavors including strawberry and sour apple.

Chalk of the Town T-Shirt, $25, Amazon

Also available at Chalk of the Town.

This set allows kiddos to decorate their t-shirt with chalk, and erase it over and over again for endless hours of creative fun!

MambiSticks Themed Stickers, $11, Amazon

Similar stickers available from Michaels.

Falik loves stickers like this for for simple, fuss-free gift wrapping. Wrap any gift in basic craft paper and stick on the recipient's initials for a presentation that looks fancy, but doesn't require too much effort.

