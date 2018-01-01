Common work nightmares

While Barrett believes most dream metaphors and symbolism are individual to each person rather than part of a “universal dictionary” of dreams, Loewenberg offered her take on the nightmares most frequently named in the survey:

Sleeping with a coworker — Sex in a dream isn’t actually about a physical union you want, but a psychological connection you need, Loewenberg said. You may be dreaming about that coworker because you need to unite with him or have recently connected on some level, perhaps working on a project together. There may also be something about that coworker — a quality they have, perhaps something they’re very good at — that you need to merge into your own personality, she added.

Being late to work — A very common dream, especially for people who are frequently on deadline, Loewenberg said. These frustrating dreams may be reminding you to manage your time better and get things done.

Messing up on a project — This dream serves as a dress rehearsal: “Our subconscious will put us through the worst-case scenario so we can be prepared for it should it happen, but more importantly so we can work it out so it doesn’t happen,” Loewenberg noted.

Showing up naked at work — That’s the most common work-related nightmare Loewenberg hears about. Dreams are symbolic so it’s not about how you look physically, but how you may look in your job performance when all eyes are on you. In general, dreams about being naked in public are often associated with shame and feeling publicly exposed, Barrett added.

Getting lost in the office — Being lost in a dream is often connected to indecision in real life, Loewenberg said. What’s going on at work that you’re having a hard time making a decision about?

Fighting with the boss — When you’re dreaming about arguing with someone, you may be mad at yourself about something, Loewenberg said. Whatever is said in that dream argument is really a conversation you’re having with yourself about the issue, she noted.

To get the most out of your dreams:

• Write them down upon waking, both experts advised. There are now apps that can help you chronicle your dreams.

• Any time you respond differently in the dream than you would awake — pay attention to what that might be telling you, Barrett said.

• Look at your dreams as a helper, not as a hindrance, Loewenberg added.

