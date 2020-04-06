U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care for coronavirus

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken into an intensive care unit Monday for coronavirus, a day after being hospitalized for his symptoms.

Johnson, 55, tested positive for the virus at the end of March and has been battling symptoms for more than 10 days. He was taken to the hospital Sunday at the advice of his doctor, though his office insisted it was merely a precautionary measure.

But Johnson has since moved into intensive care at Thomas’ Hospital in London, Number 10 Downing Street said in a statement Monday.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," the statement said.

Though the prime minister has continued with his duties since his diagnosis, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will now "deputise" for Johnson when necessary.

Johnson announced his positive test results March 27 on Twitter, where he said he had developed mild symptoms and was self-isolating. His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, said on Twitter Saturday that she was in recovery after a week of being bedridden with symptoms. Symonds said she was not tested for the virus.