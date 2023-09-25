Sophia Loren is currently hospitalized with several bone fractures following a fall at her home, a representative for the actor said.

Over the weekend, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the movie legend had "emergency surgery" on Sunday after she fractured her femur and several other bones as a result of a "bad fall at her Swiss home."

A representative for the 89-year-old confirmed the news in an email to NBC News.

The fall took place in Loren's bathroom and resulted in "several fractures to her hip, and a serious fracture to her femur which needed surgery," THR reported.

The news outlet also reported that there was "cautious optimism about the outcome of the operation and Loren’s recovery."

Before the accident, Loren was scheduled to open a restaurant in Bari, Italy. Now, all of her upcoming public engagements have been canceled, her rep said.

Loren recently celebrated her birthday on Sept. 20. In honor of the special occasion, her daughter-in-law Sasha Alexander shared a tribute to the film industry icon.

"Happy Birthday to the woman who reminds us how to live, laugh, eat pasta & love our family. Buon Compleanno Sophia! 🍝," she wrote, alongside several photos of Loren with her family.

In 2021, Loren and her son Edoardo Ponti appeared on TODAY to discuss "The Life Ahead," a film they worked on together.

While chatting about their partnership, Loren spoke about the ways she balanced motherhood and work at the height of her career and addressed the work break she took in the 1950s to focus on her children.

“At a certain moment in life, you have to do what your body feels like doing. And you cannot be a machine," she said on TODAY.

"So when I started to have children, I really started to talk to myself and to say ‘You have a family already, you have two children, you like to see them growing, you like to talk to them (about) what they want to do in life like a mother. I was very happy to have done it.”