Sophia Loren is back! Watch the trailer for her 1st movie in a decade

Sophia Loren is back.

The movie legend, 86, can be seen in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix drama “The Life Ahead,” her first film in more than a decade.

“In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business, Madame Rosa (Loren), takes in 12-year-old street kid Momo, the boy who recently robbed her,” reads a Netflix description of the film. “The two loners become each other’s protectors, anchoring an unconventional family.”

In the trailer, Rosa reluctantly agrees to look after Momo, played by newcomer Ibrahima Gueye.

“He’s rotten to the core,” she says after we see images of him causing trouble.

Sophia Loren and Ibrahima Gueye light up the screen in "The Life Ahead." Netlix

Eventually, it appears as if the two come to like and respect each other.

“It’s precisely when you give up hope that good things happen,” she tells him at one point.

“I need your help. I can’t do it alone,” he tells her.

The movie is based on the 1975 Romain Gary book “The Life Before Us.”

Loren and Gueye look to make movie magic. Netflix

Loren, who won an Academy Award for 1960’s “Two Women” as well as an honorary Oscar in 1991, previously hadn’t made a feature film since 2009’s “Nine,” although she did star in the 2010 Italian TV movie “My House Is Full of Mirrors.”

“The Life Ahead” is directed by Loren’s son, Edoardo Ponti, whom she had with late husband Carlo Ponti. The elder Ponti produced “Two Women.”

Loren and Gueye in a scene from "The Life Ahead" Netflix

Loren, whose first picture was in 1950, may not have made any movies for a decade, but that was never her plan.

“It just happened,” she told Entertainment Weekly while discussing "The Life Ahead." “I wanted to be inspired and challenged. I didn't know any films that I wanted to do right away.”

“The Life Ahead” will be available Nov. 13.