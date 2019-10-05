Sign up for our newsletter

Singer Sia revealed in a Twitter post on Friday that she suffers from chronic pain due to a neurological disease.

"I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going," the "Cheap Thrills" songstress wrote in a post.

Sia, whose real name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, said she suffers from a syndrome called Ehlers-Danlos.

Sia attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. JB Lacroix / WireImage

According to the Mayo Clinic, the syndrome affects connective tissues, and symptoms typically include flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin. People tend to suffer from joint pain and dislocations, according to the clinic's website.

In severe cases, the disorder can cause the walls of the person's blood vessels, intestines or uterus to rupture.

"Pain is demoralizing, and you're not alone," Sia continued in her post