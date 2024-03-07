Thousands of Sargento cheese products recalled across 15 states over listeria concerns

Sargento is issuing a recall for its shredded and grated cheese products being sold in 15 states due to potential listeria contamination.

An enforcement report from the Food and Drug Administration lists thousands of affected Sargento cheeses being recalled in:

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Nevada

New Jersey

North Carolina

Ohio

Rhode Island

Texas

Washington

Wisconsin

Sargento initiated the recall on Feb. 5, and the product retrieval remains ongoing.

Listeria monocytogenes is listed as the reason for the recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a bacteria responsible for a serious infection called listeriosis. The illness poses serious risks, especially to older adults, pregnant women, babies, and those with weakened immune systems. Contamination can bring on flu-like symptoms such as fever, muscle aches and upset stomach.

The recalled items are variants of grated or shredded cotija, Parmesan, Swiss, Asiago, Monterey Jack, white cheddar and cheddar cheese.

Sargento cheese recall list of products

Cotija cheese

Sargento Course Grated Cotija Cheese Pack Size 6/5 lb. Material #10002578, UPC 46100352601.

Sargento Coarse Grated Cotija Cheese. Pack Size 500/0.5 oz. Net Wt. 15.625 lbs. Material #10003245, UPC 46100355176.

Sargento 25015 Grated Cotija Cheese. Pack Size 400/1 oz. Material # 10003379, UPC 46100355831.

Parmesan cheese

Sargento Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese Pack Size 500/0.5 oz. Material #10000278, UPC 46100348659.

Sargento Part #10132 Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese Pack Size 500/0.5 oz. Material #10000284, UPC 46100334997.

Sargento Part #22997, Sargento Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese. Pack Size 400/1 oz. Material # 10001116, UPC 46100330302.

Sargento Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese. Pack Size 500/0.75 oz. Net Wt 23.438 lbs. Material #10003382, UPC 46100355596.

Swiss cheese

Sargento Fancy Shredded Swiss Cheese, Pack Size 400/1 oz. Net Wt 25.000 lbs. Material #10000390, UPC 46100349816.

Sargento Fancy Shredded Swiss Cheese, Pack Size 500/0.5 oz. Net Wt 15.625 Material #10001021, UPC 46100334997.

Asiago cheese

Sargento Part #10197, Fancy Shredded Fresh Asiago Cheese Pack Size 500/0.75 oz. Material #10001006, UPC 46100342688.

Sargento Shredded Fresh Asiago Cheese. Pack Size 400/1 oz. Net Wt 25.000 lbs. Material #10003176, UPC 46100354865.

Monterey Jack cheese

Sargento, Part #23602 Deep V Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese Pack Size 500/0.5 oz. Material #10001592, UPC 46100343999.

Sargento Fancy Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese Pack Size 400/1 oz. Net Wt 25.000 lbs. Material #10003458, UPC 46100356753.

White cheddar cheese

Sargento Part #23340 Fancy Shredded Sharp White Cheddar Cheese. Pack Size 500/0.5 oz. Material #10001126, UPC 46100329313.

Sargento Fancy Shredded Mild White Cheddar Cheese. Pack Size 500/0.5 oz. Net Wt 15.625 lbs. Material #10001452, UPC 46100346136.

Sargento Fancy Shred Mild White Cheddar Cheese. Pack Size 400/1 oz. Net Wt 25.000 lbs. Material #10001696. UPC 46100350829.

Cheddar cheese

Sargento Deep V Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese. Pack Size 450/1 oz. Net Wt 28.125 lbs. Material #10000537, UPC 46100348611.

Sargento Part #29313, Thick “N Hearty Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese Pack Size 500/0.5 oz. Material #10003561, UPC 46100356432.

Cheese blends