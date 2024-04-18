Trader Joe's organic fresh basil recalled due to salmonella outbreak

A multi-state outbreak of salmonella linked to fresh basil sold at Trader Joe's has sickened at least 12 people so far. The recalled product, Infinite Herbs brand organic basil packed in 2.5-ounce plastic containers, has been pulled from shelves in stores.

The grocer announced the recall on April 17 on its website, stating that Infinite Herbs organic basil may have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause diarrheal illness in humans, often through contaminated food. Salmonella infections can be serious and deadly, especially among high-risk groups.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating the outbreak.

Trader Joe's salmonella risk: Fresh basil recalled

Trader Joe's has recalled Infinite Herbs organic basil sold in 2.5-ounce clamshell-style plastic containers in 29 states due to the risk of salmonella. The supplier of the basil is cooperating with the FDA investigation and has agreed to initiate a voluntary recall, the CDC said.

According to the FDA, Trader Joe’s has already pulled all Infinite Herbs brand organic basil from their store shelves and the product should no longer be available for sale to customers in any stores.

Trader Joe’s is advising customers who purchased Infinite Herbs organic basil during the Feb. 1–April 6 date range to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund, the grocer said on its website.

The product “is likely past shelf-life” by now, the FDA noted, and any frozen fresh basil should also be thrown away.

Any items or surfaces that have touched contaminated basil should be washed with hot, soapy water, the CDC advises.

In a food safety alert issued April 17, the CDC reported that the outbreak had sickened at least 12 people in seven states, including one hospitalization. Zero deaths have been reported so far.

“Seven of eight cases with information available reported exposure to fresh organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s before becoming ill,” the FDA said on its website.

States affected by Trader Joe's salmonella recall

The recalled fresh basil was sold between Feb. 1, 2024, and April 6, 2024, at Trader Joe's stores in the following states:

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin

Salmonella symptoms

Salmonella is the most common form of bacterial food poisoning in the U.S., per the Cleveland Clinic. People typically become infected by consuming contaminated food or water, or touching infected animals or their feces.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, which typically begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria, according to the CDC.

While most people will recover from salmonella within four to seven days on their own, some people may develop more severe disease requiring treatment or hospitalization, the CDC says.

Young children under the age of 5, older adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness.

The CDC advises anyone who develops severe salmonella symptoms to contact their healthcare provider. These include: