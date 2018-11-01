Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall announced Wednesday that she's facing her toughest challenge yet.

The 35-year-old cross-country skier took to Facebook to reveal to her fans that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

And judging by her post, she will approach it with the same tenacity that she showed at Pyeongchang earlier this year to earn the United States' first cross-country skiing gold medal in the women's team sprint.

“The color pink has taken on a new chapter in my life as I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer,” wrote Randall in her post, which featured pictures taken by photographer Charlie Renfro that showed off her indomitable smile during her first chemo treatment.

“Although we caught it early and the prognosis is good, my life will change quite a bit in the coming months.”

Kikkan Randall poses for a portrait with her gold medal in Gangneung, South Korea. Marianna Massey / Getty Images

Randall, who called the diagnosis a "scary thing," vowed to keep fans updated through her blog (www.kikkan.com).

She revealed that she is undergoing treatment at Providence Cancer Center in Anchorage, Alaska.

The 17-time U.S. champion began her chemotherapy treatments on Monday surrounded by friends and family, but not before squeezing in a workout and biking to the hospital, of course.