Tony Award-nominee Nick Cordero has been battling COVID-19 for nearly three weeks at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California. The 41-year-old "Waitress" actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, has been updating fans on his health throughout his diagnosis.

Cordero, who also appeared on TV's "Blue Bloods" and in a Los Angeles production of the stage musical "Rock of Ages," was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in intensive care at Cedars-Sinai.

On Saturday, April 18, Kloots announced some heartbreaking news about her husband’s health on day eighteen of his hospitalization. Due to complications, his right leg will need to be amputated.

“We are on day 18 of Nick being sedated in the ICU,” Kloots said in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories. “We got some difficult news yesterday. Basically, we’ve had issues with his right leg and with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. It just isn’t happening with surgery and everything.”

Kloots continued, explaining, “So they had him on blood-thinners for the clotting and unfortunately the blood thinners were causing some other issues, blood pressure, and some internal bleeding in his intestines. So we took him off the blood thinners but that was, again, going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today.”

The former Broadway dancer first announced that Cordero was potentially diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 1 in a candid post on her Instagram.

“Nick has been sick for awhile with what we were told last week was pneumonia,” she captioned the photo on Cordero with their 10-month-old son, Elvis. “Unfortunately we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID. He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen.”

She continued, adding, “We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care.”

Through frequent posts Instagram, Kloots shared that her husband was getting stronger day-by-day while in the ICU.

“Nick is getting stronger and the AMAZING doctors and nurses think they can take him off ECMO soon!” she captioned a recent post. “This would mean his heart and lungs would be functioning on their own. Anything can change in an instant, but we are staying positive!”

The former Broadway dancer shared a series of family photos on her Instagram yesterday, taken before the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s day 17 since Nick went under,” she wrote. “Today his body is adjusting. Adjusting to being off ECMO, adjusting to more medications and some sideways steps but we are staying positive. He is no doubt receiving the best care from the team @cedarssinai ❤️ Continued prayers for our guy. I’ll see you at 3pm to sing and dance to Live Your Life! #wakeupnick”