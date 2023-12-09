Derek Hough gives update on wife after emergency surgery for bleeding in her skull

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Derek Hough says his wife, Hayley Erbert, is on the "long road of recovery" following an emergency surgery for bleeding in her skull earlier this week.

Hough first made the announcement of his wife's condition in a post on Instagram on Dec. 7, writing that Erbert had “became disoriented” during his tour performance “A Symphony of Dance,” and was rushed to the hospital. She then had an emergency craniectomy — a surgery that removes a portion of the skull, in this case to address the blood pooling around the brain — and was in stable condition, he said.

In a post update on Friday, Dec. 8, Hough wrote that his wife is an inspiration to him.

"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs," he wrote. "She is now on the long road of recovery. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us."

He added his thanks to those who supported them amid their medical crisis.

"The kindness that we’ve been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable. The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated," he added, concluding, "Our hope is that as a family, we can somehow and someway pay it forward."

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough attend the "Top Gun: Maverick" world premiere on May 4, 2022, in San Diego, California. Emma McIntyre / WireImage

Hough and Erbert have been together since 2015 and married in August 2023. Erbert and Hough are both former “Dancing with the Stars” pros.

Hough's famous sister and fellow "Dancing with the Stars" pro and current co-host, Julianne Hough, re-shared his Dec. 8 post on her Instagram story, also thanking people for their support.

"So humbled by the generosity, kindness and care shown to our families!" she captioned her post.