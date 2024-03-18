8-year-old Kentucky boy dies after eating strawberries caused an allergic reaction

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

An 8-year-old boy has died after he ate strawberries and developed what his family believes was an allergic reaction.

The child from Madisonville, Kentucky, ate some strawberries at a school fundraiser on the evening of March 14 and developed a rash, according to a press release from the Madisonville Police Department in Kentucky.

After the rash appeared, the boy took Benadryl and a bath, but the symptoms didn't go away, so his family took him to the emergency room. About three hours later, the family took him home and he put on his pajamas and went to bed.

The next morning, on March 15, the boy was unresponsive and not breathing when his family tried to wake him up for school. He was declared dead "a short time later," according to the release.

Hospital staff told the police department that the 8-year-old boy was one of multiple people who visited the emergency room that night seeking treatment after eating the strawberries from the fundraiser.

On March 15, the local health department put out a warning discouraging people from eating strawberries purchased at the fundraiser for Madisonville North Hopkins High School and Hopkins County Central High School athletics.

The statement added that the strawberries are being tested at a state lab and that students should not bring any strawberries to school as the investigation continues.

A follow-up statement from the public health department noted that the medical examiner believes the boy's death to be "an isolated allergic reaction" but stressed that this is based on a "preliminary report."

Food allergies occur when the immune system reacts to a trigger in a certain food, causing symptoms like digestion issues, a rash or swollen airways. When an allergic reaction turns life-threatening, it's known as anaphylaxis. Food allergies are different from intolerances or sensitivities because these conditions don't involve the immune system.

Common food allergy symptoms include:

Tingling or itching in the mouth

A hives-like rash

Swelling in the face, tongue or elsewhere in the body

Difficulty breathing

Gastrointestinal problems

Lightheadedness

Symptoms of anaphylaxis include:

Tightening of the airways

Difficulty breathing that you can feel in your throat

Drop in blood pressure

Rapid pulse

Loss of consciousness

If you or someone you know experiences food allergy symptoms after eating, seek medical treatment.