Adele is postponing her upcoming shows for health reasons.

On Feb. 27, the singer announced on her Instagram that she is sick and per doctor’s orders has “no choice” but to reschedule dates for her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency. Adele explained how she hasn’t been able to fully recover since the last time she was ill and now it’s “taken a toll” on her voice.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice,” she wrote.

Adele continued saying that per doctor’s orders she has “no choice but to rest thoroughly.” This means that the remaining five weekends of her residency are being postponed to a later date.

“We are already working out the details and you will be sent information asap,” she wrote, adding that the postponed dates are March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.”

The “Easy on Me” singer did not specify what her health issues were in the announcement.

The Grammy-award winner apologized for the inconvenience in the caption of her post.

“I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience,” she wrote.

Adele kicked off her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18, 2022, after she postponed all 24 of her shows in January of that year. Her shows were originally scheduled to start Jan. 21, 2022, and run through April 16. However, she tearfully told fans that the show was not ready and she had encountered problems with production.

When she officially did begin her residency, she apologized to her fans during the first show, saying she was “truly sorry for any inconvenience and any disappointment” that she may have caused, according to Variety.

“But we’re here tonight and together,” she added.

The residency, meanwhile, was extended. After concluding her 2023 shows on Nov. 4, she kicked off this year's concerts on Jan. 19. "Weekends With Adele" is scheduled to run until June 2024.