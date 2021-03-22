MSNBC's Richard Lui shares lessons learned since becoming his father's caregiver

As his father's Alzheimer's advanced, Lui became his dad's caregiver too, along with his siblings, helping him with daily needs, from making sure he didn't fall to helping him shower. The decision didn’t come easily for Lui. He was torn between giving up a broadcast journalism career he had worked so hard for and being there for his father who now needed him more than ever.

"It may not be perfect, Craig. I'm OK with being imperfect. But I'm not OK without trying. So I had to do it," Lui said.

”I would fly back two to three times every month, and it was 10 hours, door to door. ... I was like, this is the right thing to do,“ Lui explained of his back-and-forth trips between New York, where he worked, and his dad's home in California. “I'd arrive, I would do the late shift, and watch my dad from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Because he would fall, or he might want to get out of the house, I took that shift.

"And so when I'm standing on those subway platforms waiting for the train to arrive to get out to JFK (airport), I've got to tell you, after four or five years, I was tired. I was really tired.”

To his surprise, Lui didn’t have to quit his job completely. Instead, he was given permission to cut back his hours, not a common sight in the nonstop world of TV news.