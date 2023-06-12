A Missouri man died of vibriosis Thursday, June 8, after he ate raw oysters he purchased from a seafood stand, authorities said.

The unidentified 54-year-old man died after he was infected with the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus, which can be carried in oysters and other shellfish, according to St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

County health department investigators found the man ate the oysters sometime in the week before his death. He was treated at an area hospital and died on June 8, officials said.

The man purchased the oysters from The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester, Missouri, about 20 miles west of St. Louis. County health officials are urging anyone who recently purchased oysters from the market to dispose of them as investigators work to determine the source of the oysters.

"There is no evidence that the business did anything to contaminate the oysters, which likely were already contaminated when the establishment received them," health department investigators said in a press release.

Officials added all of the remaining oysters in the market were embargoed by the health department.

Symptoms of vibriosis include abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever and chills, according to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

The department noted severe illness and death from vibriosis is rare and typically occurs in people with a weakened immune system.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people can reduce their risk of vibriosis by following these tips: