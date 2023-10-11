I'm a doctor and a mom. Here's my No. 1 tip for raising healthy girls

Young girls and teens often worry about how they look. Too much focus on weight and body image can have a negative impact on self-esteem and contribute to eating disorders. Many parents remain unsure how to broach the topic of body image with their children. Being thoughtful can go a long way.

“You want to think about healthy body image — it’s a time where a lot of young girls pay attention to that,” Dr. Tara Narula, NBC medical contributor, said on an Oct. 11 segment of TODAY. “I’m a cardiologist. My husband’s a plastic surgeon, we’re very careful about how we talk about that with our daughters.”

Be careful with how you talk about body image

Instead of talking about numbers, Narula said they focus on “a healthy and strong body.” She encourages parents to foster healthy habits, including exercise and stress management, at a young age.

“Adolescence can be a really tough time for a lot of young women,” Narula said. “It’s also a time to lay that foundation for healthy habits that are going to make you a healthy adult.”

Early on, parents should encourage their children to be physically active. Girls should participate in 60 minutes of cardio exercise plus some strength training, Narula said — though, parents don’t need to haul their children to a gym to inspire more movement.

“Have them walk,” she suggested, adding that an early emphasis on moving one’s body will stay with children as they grow.

Build healthy mental habits, too

Narula also noted that parents can introduce younger children to mindfulness activities, such as yoga, meditation and breathing exercises, to teach them to healthy ways to manage stress. Parents should also consider mental health and be open to discussing it with their children.

“Half of all mental health disorders really start before the age of 14, and many of them go undiagnosed. They fly under they radar and they’re under-treated,” Narula said. “One of the important ways to help is to keep girls connected so they don’t feel isolated and lonely, and that can be through peer groups, leadership organizations (and) finding role models at school.”

When parents notice something that seems concerning and could be a “warning sign,” they should chat with their children. Warning signs can include sleeping more, losing interest in things they enjoyed and seeming detached from daily activities

“Be plugged into what’s going on with your kids. Talk to them, ask them how they feel,” Narula said. “I’m a huge advocate for therapy for adults and kids, if necessary.”

It’s also important for parents to be aware how much their children engage in social media. Research indicates that children who use social media for more than three hours a day are at a 50% increased risk for depression and anxiety, Narula said. Once again, parents can use these moments to connect with their children.

“Sometimes it is just as easy as sitting down and talking to your kids and letting them know it’s OK to talk about anxiety that they feel nervous about things or that they feel sad,” Narula said.

Take them to the OB-GYN in their teens

Another way parents can support teen girls is by taking them to an annual visit with an OB-GYN. Pap smears do not start until age 21, but the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends beginning annual visits between ages 13 and 18.

“That is really to build that trusted relationship,” Narula said. “It’s about talking about menstruation, for example, what’s normal. What to do if they have pain … to talk about gender issues, safe sexual practice, STDs.”

It’s also where teens can learn more about the HPV vaccine, which can prevent the virus, as well as oropharyngeal and cervical cancers, Narala said.

An OB-GYN can also offer teens support at a time in life when they need it most.

“A (gynecologist) is a safe place for a lot of girls to have those conversations that they may not feel comfortable talking to parents about,” Narula said.