Toby Keith provides update on his health following stomach cancer diagnosis

Toby Keith is sharing a positive update about his health.

The "Red Solo Cup" singer, 61, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, told “The Oklahoman” that the tumor in his stomach has shrunk by a third and his blood tests look good.

"I'm feeling pretty good ... I’m about another eight weeks from my last scan. So I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less — and I’ve only got one that’s shown up," he said.

"Basically, everything is in a real positive trend," he added.

Keith went on to say that cancer can be unpredictable but, all in all, he's got more energy and would like to get back onstage sometime this fall.

Toby Keith, seen here on stage at the BMI Country Awards in Nashville in November 2022, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021. Jason Kempin / Getty Images for BMI

“You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare. But my goal is, I feel better; I’ve got more wind," he said, explaining that he aims to perform with his band for "two or three days somewhere" to be sure he can maintain his stamina over a two-hour set.

He added, “All I got to do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we’ll go back to work. I’m ready,” he said. "That’s living.”

According to the American Cancer Society, stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, happens when “cells in the stomach start to grow out of control.”

Keith first opened up about his diagnosis in a social media message in June 2022. He noted at the time that he had spent the previous six months “receiving chemo, radiation and surgery.”

“So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax,” he said.

The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer's update comes a little more than seven months after he vowed to get back in “fighting shape” and hit the road again.

"I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up," Keith said during a November 2022 interview with “CMT Hot 20 Countdown.”

“It’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future,” he added.

The same month, Keith was honored with a BMI Icon Award at the BMI Country Awards in Nashville. The singer gave a 12-minute acceptance speech and performed at the ceremony, according to the Taste of Country website.

Keith was also feted by his country music peers, including Carrie Underwood and Eric Church, who performed his original songs.

“Feelin’ the love,” Keith captioned several pics from the ceremony that he posted on Instagram.

“I was proud to accept @BMI’s Icon Award Tuesday night. Thank you BMI for all you’ve done over the years — and thank you to @carrieunderwood, @ericchurchmusic, @deandillonmusic, and @scottyemerick for the badass tributes.”