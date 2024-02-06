Toby Keith and his wife, Tricia Lucus, were married for decades before he died at age 62.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, an announcement was posted on Keith's official website and social media accounts that said the country crooner died on Feb. 5 while "surrounded by his family."

“He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time," the statement read.

In June 2022, Keith revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer the year before on X, and had spent the last six months "receiving chemo, radiation and surgery."

"I need time to breathe, recover and relax," he said at the time.

In September 2023, Keith gave his fans an update on his health when he spoke to E! News at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

“I feel pretty good,” he said at the time. “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and gown. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”

Keith is survived by Lucus and their three kids, Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith and Stelen Keith Covel.

Read on to learn more about Keith's wife, Lucus.

Tricia Lucus met Toby Keith at a club

In a 2001 interview with People, Keith and Lucus recalled how they met one another, which Keith said happened after he graduated from Moore High School in 1979.

Keith noted that he was doing “typical roughneck stuff" at the time by working as an oil-field worker and playing at local bars in his off hours.

At one club, he met Lucus, who was working as an oil-company secretary.

“I was 19 and he was 20,” she recalled. “He was just one of those larger-than-life guys, full of confidence."

Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus got married in the '80s

Keith and Lucus got married in 1984, according to People.

In March 2023, fans celebrated the couple's wedding anniversary when a post was shared on Keith's Instagram account of him and Lucus together.

The caption read, "Happy anniversary to Toby and Tricia! Show them some love in the comments."

Another said, "Wow, striking couple! Happy anniversary Trish and Toby. We love you and pray for you. ❤️🙏."

Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus shared three kids

Keith and Lucus shared two daughters, Shelley Covel Rowland and Krystal Keith, and their son, Stelen Keith Covel. Lucus had Shelley from a previous relationship, and Keith reportedly adopted her after the pair got married.

Like her father, Krystal Keith is a singer and she's credited with singing alongside her dad in his song "Mockingbird" that's off his "Greatest Hits 2" album.

Two of Krystal Keith's most popular songs on Spotify are "Daddy Dance with Me" and "Anyone Else."

As for Covel, he owns and manages a few companies, according to his Instagram account, including Sellout Crowd, 405 Burger Bar, Tequila Chulos and Hollywood Corners.

Tricia Lucus likes practical gifts

In a 2001 interview with People, Lucus said her husband can be quite charming at times, but she always loves it when he gifts her with items she can use or by taking her out to a nice dinner.

“Most people think he is just the most romantic person on the planet,” Lucus said. “He has his moments of charm. It is nice to get a bouquet of flowers, but I’ve told him, ‘Save the money. Roses die in five to seven days. Buy me an outfit or take me to dinner.’"

Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus arrive to the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Todd Williamson / NBC via Getty Images

Tricia Lucas is the Vice President of The Toby Keith Foundation

Lucas serves as the vice president of The Toby Keith Foundation, according to its official website, which aims to help children with cancer.

"There is no greater gift than keeping families strong and together during a difficult time," the site read. "If we can alleviate stress on a family, encourage a brother or sister and comfort a sick child, then we will make a difference in the fight against cancer."