Much has been made about Kelly Clarkson's recent weight loss. Now, we know what spurred her to do so.

The original “American Idol” winner revealed she was prediabetic on the Jan. 29 episode of her talk show.

She and guest Kevin James exchanged compliments about how wonderful the other looked when she opened up about her health.

“You look great!” she told him.

“Look at you! You look great,” he replied.

“Oh, thank you. Well, I was told I was prediabetic,” the “Miss Independent” singer said.

“That was literally what happened. They were like — and I was, well, I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight. So, yeah, but I wasn’t shocked by it. But they did. They were like, ‘You’re prediabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’ And then I waited two years and then did, however, move into the — I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do something about it.’”

If someone receives a prediabetes diagnosis, it means their blood sugar number is higher than normal but that number is "not high enough to be considered Type 2 diabetes yet," according to the Mayo Clinic. Exercise and eating better can help to lower blood sugar levels and prevent Type 2 diabetes.

Clarkson has previously said she worked on what she ate.

“I eat a healthy mix,” she told People in January. “I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90% of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Fans have noticed how Kelly Clarkson has lost weight.

The Grammy winner, who moved her talk show from Los Angeles to New York City last year, also told People her lifestyle has changed living in the Big Apple.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she said.

“I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down,” she added.

Clarkson had previously lost 37 pounds in 2018, telling TODAY that it was “a side effect” after reading a book called “The Plant Paradox,” by Dr. Steven R. Gundry. The book also helped her go off medicine she had been on and control her autoimmune disease and thyroid condition by eating different foods.

“I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn’t (about) the weight,” she said. “For me, it was, ‘I’m not on my medicine any more.’”