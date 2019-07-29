It's a big decision whether a woman changes her last name when she gets married, but for a household name like Julianne Hough, it can be even more difficult.

Brooks Laich, who is married to the "Dancing With the Stars" pro, said he hopes she will one day become Julianne Laich.

"When we first met and got engaged ... we had this conversation," Laich said during a recent interview on Gavin DeGraw's "How Men Think" podcast. "I was like, 'I want you to take my last name.'"

But, they left that conversation unresolved before they tied the knot on July 8, 2017, and now Laich has mixed feelings about it.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: NHL player Brooks Laich (L) and actress Julianne Hough attend the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The hockey player said he doesn't mind that his wife is keeping her last name, at least for now.

"I figured it would be an issue," he said, "but, I'm surprised for myself now that it's not an issue."

As Laich continued to weigh in on the topic, he made it clear that he'd still really, really like Hough to take his name at some point, perhaps when they have kids.

"To be fully honest, I would like my wife to have my last name, whether it's now or sometime in the near future or far future," he said.