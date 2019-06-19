"Dancing With the Stars" dancer and "America's Got Talent" judge Julianne Hough is ready to have a child with her husband of two years, pro hockey player Brooks Laich.

And as Laich recently revealed, they're undergoing fertility treatments to help make that happen.

Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough at Steven Tyler's Grammy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on February 10. Michael Tran / Getty Images

"My wife and I want to have children in our future, and going through IVF was a decision we made to increase the (odds) of that happening," Laich, 35, told Us Weekly. "I wish people would perceive it (that way instead of with) shame or guilt.”

His openness about the procedure is in line with the podcast he has been hosting with Gavin DeGraw and a panel of experts, called "How Men Think."

"We want to ... attack things that are stereotyped or deemed sensitive or hush-hush," he told Us Weekly.

"Julianne has the best heart in the world — that's her," Laich continued during the interview. "I view her as such a better person than I am because of the amount of love she has for every living thing in the world."

Hough was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2008, and has spoken about it publicly. After surgery in 2018, she noted that her "angel" pup helped her through the pain.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, nearly 40 percent of women who have infertility also have endometriosis. Inflammation from the disease can interfere with becoming pregnant, though it's not evident that there's a connection here.

Hough, 30, and Laich wed in July 2017 in Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.