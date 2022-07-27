JoJo Siwa says ‘Dance Moms’ was so stressful she grew a ‘bald spot’ that’s still visible

JoJo Siwa says she has lasting hair loss thanks to stress from her time on reality TV show "Dance Moms."

The “So You Think You Can Dance” judge, 19, showed off what she called her “bald spot” in a recent TikTok video, pointing to an area of thinning hair near her right temple.

Siwa showed her fans an area of thinning hair on the right side of her head. itsjojosiwa via TikTok

The first frame of the video, set to the song "Carrying Your Love" by David Morris, included a message that read: "When someone notices my bald spot and wonders where it's from..."

She added in the caption: “Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance moms lead to no more hair there."

Many fans wondered in the comments whether Siwa’s hair loss was due to years of wearing tight ponytails. However, Siwa set the record straight in another recent TikTok video.

“I figured I would just explain this,” she said. “It’s actually not from the ponytails. … When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here — on ‘Dance Moms’ — and I would pick at it all day long, and I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there.”

She also commented on her original post that her hair is now coming back "slowly."

"It’s been 8 years and it finallllly is growing again," she wrote.

Siwa's hair loss doesn't appear to be permanent, but "constantly picking at your scalp, and picking at scabs on your scalp can cause damage to the follicles," Dr. Mary Stevenson, a dermatologist at NYU Langone Medical Center, told TODAY via email. "While in most cases the hair grows back, if the behavior is repetitive enough, it can cause scarring, and hair can grow back thinner given the scar tissue present."

Siwa’s hair has undergone a major transformation since she rose to fame on “Dance Moms," which she starred for two seasons, from 2015 to 2016. For years, she was known to rock high ponytails accessorized with colorful bows, but earlier this year, she chopped off her long strands and debuted an edgy pixie cut.