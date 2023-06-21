IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

John Goodmen shares how walking helped him lose 200 pounds

The Emmy-winning actor is anxious to get back to his wellness routine.

John Goodman on his struggle with alcoholism and 10 years of sobriety

By Drew Weisholtz

John Goodman is opening up about how he lost 200 pounds.

Goodman, who has also talked in the past about being in rehab for alcohol abuse, says he managed to create a routine by "getting out and walking the dogs,” he told Rolling Stone.

“I was boxing up until then, and I haven’t been able to do that since COVID because I’m lazy," he said to the magazine. "I haven’t been exercising, but I’m going to start a routine again this summer where I can get some stuff done. I’ve just let everything go just because I haven’t had the energy because of the jobs.”

John Goodman
John Goodman attends the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 16, 2023, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

The “Righteous Gemstones” star, 71, also enjoys boxing.

“I dug that. I dug it. Yeah. Nobody’s going to get hurt, but it’s just hitting the mitts and trying to learn,” he said, while noting he doesn’t spar with other people.

“I never got good enough where I would trust myself to spar because once I get whacked in the face, I don’t know if I wouldn’t lose it,” he added.

John Goodman
Goodman makes the rounds at the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 19, 2023, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

Goodman's approach to weight loss has been slow and steady. By 2010, he had dropped 100 pounds. At that time, he said he grew tired of being lazy.

“I know it sounds sappy, but it was a waste,” he told People in 2010. “It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next. … I wanted to live life better.”

The “Conners” star removed sugar from his diet and starting working out six days a week.

“I’m breaking a sweat, but I’m not going nuts,” he told People.

john-goodman-1994-inline-today-160308
John Goodman in December 1994 at Los Angeles International Airport.Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

In 2018, when speaking to AARP, Goodman shared that he also was committed to eating less overall.

"It was basically just portion control, and ‘I don’t need it,’” he said. “I was just shoving everything into my mouth."

But he was hesitant to brag about his success in case he gained the weight back.

"I don’t want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on — when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioner’s sugar," he joked.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.