Cody Simpson's sister breaks her neck in diving accident: 'Lucky to be alive'

Can Cody Simpson's sister, Alli Simpson, get a redo?

The 23-year-old revealed that 2022 started out on a rocky note for her when she broke her neck on New Year's Eve and found out she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye ... long story short,” Simpson wrote on Instagram. “I dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom.. on New Year’s Eve I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck (C6 & T1) 😖🥵 I was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance to be assessed by a neurosurgeon⁣.”

"The outcome," she continued, "no immediate surgery was required & I have been sent home in a hard neck brace that I’ll be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months as my neck hopefully heals itself.. 🙏🏼🌟 I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord..⁣"

Simpson explained that even though she's injured, she's not going to waste the next four months of her life being bummed out by her injury.

"The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life," she wrote. "As you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since ❤️💋⁣."

"To say the least - I have a new lease on life & will be forever grateful that it was not worse!!⁣" Simpson added.

The model ended her post by telling her fans to “stay safe” and not to “dive into anything when you don’t know its depth!”

A screenshot of Alli Simpson's Instagram Story on Wednesday. allisimpson / Instagram

She also took to her Instagram story to thank her followers for their support.

"I am so overwhelmed at the response I have been getting to my injury," Simpson wrote. "Hearing some unbelievable similar stories. Feeling very loved & lucky. I cannot thank every single one of you enough for your kind and thoughtful words."

"Everything is touching my heart," she added. "Constantly in tears. Endless love."

The “castle walls” singer also made sure to wish his sister a speedy recovery when he re-posted her photo on Instagram.

Cody Simpson re-shared his sister's photo post on his Instagram story and included a heartfelt message. @codysimpson / Instagram

"You're a miracle," he wrote on his Instagram story Tuesday. "I love you and I am so grateful you are safe."