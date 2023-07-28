Mandy Moore is spreading the word about a childhood rash that is affecting her son.

On July 28, the “This Is Us” actor shared three Instagram stories featuring her 2-year-old son, August Harrison Goldsmith, who goes by Gus. Moore detailed how she spent the week hunting down answers soon after he developed a severe rash.

Moore’s first post shows a picture of Gus standing at a doctor’s office and licking a lollipop.

Mandy Moore shared her son's symptoms on Instagram. Mandy Moore / Instagram

“This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday am,” Moore wrote over the picture. “We thought maybe an (eczema) flare? Poison oak? Allergy. We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch. Went to urgent care. Pediatrician. Dermatologist. Pediatric dermatologist. All the while, he smiles and laughs and carries on with his day like the rockstar he is.”

The second post shows a picture of Gus and the widely spread rash on his legs. Bright red splotches appear to have spread all over his lower limbs, from his toes to his thighs.

The rash on Moore's son's legs. Mandy Moore / Instagram

“Turns out it’s a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome,” she wrote in the second post. “It sometimes accompanies a cold but not in Gus’s case. It’s all over his legs and feet (ouch) and the backs of his arms but nowhere else. There’s nothing to do but a steroid cream and Benadryl at night. And it could last 6-8 weeks. Ooooof. Anyone else ever experience this??”

Moore ended her story with a sweet photo of Gus sitting in a swing set. In the post, the singer admits that parenting is “weird and hard.”

Mandy Moore / Instagram

“Sometimes you feel so helpless (and yes I’m ever so grateful it’s only an itchy skin condition),” the third post reads. “Kids are resilient and as long as he’s smiling through it we’re okay.”

What is Gianotti-Crosti syndrome?

Dr. Shari Lipner is an associate professor of clinical dermatology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.

Speaking to TODAY.com about the condition, Lipner explains that Gianotti-Crosti syndrome is also called acrodermatitis of childhood.

“It usually follows either a viral illness or vaccination,” she explains, adding that it can come about with almost any virus, such as Epstein-Barr Virus or hepatitis B, and it can occur after vaccinations for viruses such as measles.

“It presents with these firm bumps that usually involve the face, the buttocks, arms and the legs,” she explains, adding that it can be rare to see it in areas like the scalp or trunk. “It can be itchy, but the good news is it doesn’t cause any scarring.”

How long does the rash stay?

According to Lipner, the rash associated with Gianotti-Crosti syndrome typically sticks around for one to 10 days but, on rare occasions, can last as long as months.

“There’s no directed treatments,” she adds, noting that typically the viral illness that causes the rash must run its course in order for the rash to disappear.

“As the virus resolves, the rash will resolve also, but it can be itchy, it can be uncomfortable. And so for the itch, we usually recommend moisturizers. It’s better if they’re on the thicker side, so creams and ointments are better than lotions.”

What can help with the rash?

Lipner adds that over-the-counter topical steroids are usually pretty helpful for inflammation itch but a board-certified dermatologist would have to prescribe ones that are stronger and more effective.

When should you see a doctor?

“I think this rash is probably hard for people to self-diagnose,” she adds. “It’s not as common as, let’s say, eczema in kids, and so if your child is presenting with something that you think is Gianotti-Crosti syndrome, there are certainly other rashes that can look similar, and I encourage people to see a board-certified dermatologist who can diagnose and treat the condition.”