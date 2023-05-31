Cancer is undeniably a serious, terrifying thing — so much so that it’s become part of a common expression to describe anything extremely serious, not funny or joking. (Jill: “Are you serious?” Julie: “As serious as cancer!”)

As such, the responses I got when telling people I had cancer were, of course … extremely serious, not funny or joking.

Calling people with “the news” became a hellish crash course in crisis communications. Who to tell? When? What’s the message? I’ve never dreaded anything more in my entire life than the phone call I made to my parents to ask them if they could pick up our three young kids from school so that my husband and I could go to an urgent doctor’s appointment.

Before I picked up the phone, I took a deep breath and looked at the new coffee pot my husband and I had just opened but didn’t have the time to use in the flurry of getting the kids off to school that morning. It sat in the corner of the kitchen, in a pile of cardboard. Instead, I was now brewing what I can only describe as a blood-boiling fear that made me feel both numb and on fire at the same time.

“Bet you didn’t expect to have such a fun time in this house, did you, coffee pot?!” I said to it, sarcastically.

And I laughed.

Julie Devaney Hogan with her husband on her first day of chemotherapy. Courtesy Julie Devaney Hogan

I did not want this phone call, or the ones that would follow with other people in my life, to have a distinct before and after. (Before I told you, we laughed and life was light. After I told you, everything became so serious.) In this terrifying moment, bracing for what would arguably be one of the worst phone calls of my life, I didn’t want to lose the lightness of life, along with all of the other things the breast surgeon had warned I would lose with this diagnosis.

I told my parents matter-of-factly what was happening. I ended dryly — channeling my best Alexis Rose from “Schitt’s Creek” voice (which I do pretty well) — with, “So with that, can you also pick up the kids from school? I wasn’t really planning on getting diagnosed with cancer today!” I tried to signal with my tone that all laughter mustn’t be lost.

Fast forward, and there are lots of serious conversations. I didn’t realize that beyond the “I have some news” announcement, there would also be the “how are you doing?” question (usually always asked with a super serious face) and then, “But how are you reallllllly doing?” (this asked with an even more serious face).

Of course, I know all my friends and family had the best intentions. Prior to my diagnosis, I too leaned hard into the empathy pamphlet pivot, searching for the right words to say when things no longer felt appropriate for laughter. I embarrassingly remember Googling what to say when someone has a heart attack, because, well, I didn’t know what the hell to say to a close friend. I landed on “I can’t imagine how hard this is. I’m here for you,” and this became my go-to response for all things serious.