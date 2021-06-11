'Schitt's Creek' star Annie Murphy plays an unconventional sitcom wife in new show

As Allison, Murphy gets to play a darker character on a path to take back her power but she insists she isn't all one-dimensional. "Despite that great anger, (there is) her deep desire to make changes and improve her life. So ... she fights through a lot of really heavy emotions, but deep down, is an optimist who is hoping for better."

That seems to be tellingly clear in what Murphy says would be on Allison's musical playlist. After all, what would a furious spouse out for revenge listen to? "There would be a lot of Jewel," Murphy suggested, surprisingly. "I think there would be some Celine Dion. I mean, there would definitely be Celine Dion, I think probably mostly Celine Dion with like a nice Lilith Fair smattering throughout."

Murphy should have an idea. Not only does she play Allison, she is also a hilarious cover singer and a Spotify superuser, having used the popular music streaming service for the last six to seven years by her estimate. "I do a lot of driving and listening. I do a lot of walking and listening ... I do showering and podcasting," Murphy revealed.

The 34-year-old mostly gravitates to pop music and says Dave Matthews Band even made a surprise appearance on her personal playlist. "Every day I listen to Robyn at least once. And then I've been kind of going through, like, a Billie Holiday phase," she said.

When Murphy tried Spotify's latest "Only You" feature, she realized she might just be more of an Alexis Rose than Allison McRoberts. With Alexis, Murphy said, "We know that Harry Styles 100% would be on the list. You know, I'm sure the Backstreet Boys would be on the list, as she dated Brian Littrell.

"I don't think she would have listened to Hanson, but Hanson might kind of like make a Dave Matthews-esque appearance on her playlist because she dated all three members of the band at one point. So it's, like me, it would be a very real eclectic mix of things but for very different reasons."

As for podcasts, Murphy highly recommends three in particular. "I've been listening to Esther Perel’s ‘Where Should We Begin' and Esther Perel is this incredible, wonderful therapist and you're basically a fly on the wall in couples therapy sessions.

"For a comedy podcast, I'm listening to the podcast of two women who I think are the, truly the funniest women on the planet. Vicki Pepperdine and Julia Davis. They have a podcast called 'Dear Joan and Jericha,' where they play Joan and Jericha, who are basically two older women who are love and sex and relationship advice columnists and it's one of those things where I'm like laughing maniacally walking down the street alone. So if you're in the mood, it's very, very dirty, I will warn you, it's like very lewd and very off color, but it's friggin amazing, and then I just started (the) 'Revisionist History' by Malcolm Gladwell podcast, but I’m just still getting my feet wet."

Fans can catch Murphy in "Kevin Can F--- Himself" when it premieres on the streaming service AMC+ on June 13 or on AMC June 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

