As “Supernatural” star Mark Sheppard prepared to leave his house for an appointment, he crumpled to his kitchen floor. He experienced “six massive heart attacks” due to a completely blocked left anterior descending artery (LAD), what’s known as a widowmaker heart attack, he shared on Instagram.

“Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from the dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD,” he wrote in a post he shared over the weekend.

"The Widowmaker," he added.

A widowmaker heart attack occurs when a person experiences a complete blockage of the left anterior descending artery, which transports nearly half the body’s blood to the heart, according to New-York Presbyterian. The condition is "immediately life-threatening," the Cleveland Clinic notes.

Sheppard shared that he was lucky to be alive.

“If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff at @providencecalifornia St. Joseph’s — I wouldn’t be writing this,” he wrote. “My chances of survival were virtually nil.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms of a widow maker include:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Lightheadedness

Stomach upset

Fatigue

Dizziness

Arm, shoulder, neck, jaw or back pain

If people experience these symptoms, they should call 911 immediately. That's because the longer it takes to open the blockage, the greater the risk of damage to the heart, Dr. Laxmi Mehta, director of preventative cardiology and women’s cardiovascular health at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, previously told TODAY.com.

Widowmaker heart attacks can be caused by cholesterol that builds up in the LAD, leading to a blockage, or a blood clot that blocks the LAD, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Doctors encourage patients to see their provider regularly to understand their risk of heart disease as it remains a persistent health problem for many Americans.

“(Heart disease is) the number one killer of men and women,” Mehta said. “We’re all at risk. So, we should be concerned about it in the prevention, which starts early.”

Fans and co-stars offered their well wishes to the actor, known for playing Crowley on The CW's "Supernatural."

“You don’t need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough,” Misha Collins, “Supernatural” co-star, commented on the post. “You’ve impressed us enough, okay. Now stop with this heal up and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal.”

Actor John Barrowman also shared his support.

“If there is anything you need or I can do just let me know,” the former “Doctor Who” actor said. “I am just a small journey away. Please do all they tell you to make yourself health and get well.”

Sheppard said he’s on the mend.

“I feel great,” he wrote. “Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!”