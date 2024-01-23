Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

As an elementary school music teacher, Alexis Garcia, 40, would make time for walking and healthy eating during her summers off, and she’d usually lose ten or 15 pounds before the next school year started.

But last summer, she started a graduate program, and she didn’t have as much time to focus on her health.

“I saw a picture of myself in July, and I was not happy with what I saw. I wanted to get healthier and feel more confident,” she says.

Plus, she knew her weight might be affecting her health. She found out in 2022 that her triglycerides were high, putting her at risk for heart disease. That worried her, because a close family member had a heart attack at her age.

She dug into some research and discovered that losing weight could help get her triglycerides back where they should be. So, she looked for a strategy that would work for her.

Before finding a health routine that was sustainable, Garcia would lose 15 pounds every summer only to gain it back during the school year. Courtesy Alexis Garcia

She found the 12-3-30 treadmill workout

Garcia came across the 12-3-30 workout trend on TikTok. To perform the treadmill workout, you walk at a 12% incline at three miles per hour for 30 minutes. It’s popular among people looking for an exercise routine that will help them lose weight without taking a ton of time.

She started doing the workout five times a week. Monday through Friday she would go to the gym after work near her Corpus Christi, Texas, home.

She says, “I used to have the mindset that if I didn’t work out for at least an hour, there was no point. But I’ve only been doing 30 minutes a day, and I’ve lost 24 pounds since late July.”

“I’m getting a good workout in half the time, and I enjoy it. It’s more achievable. Before, I would make excuses, but now, after work, I go straight to the gym. The 30 minutes really go by quickly. I usually listen to music or watch TV, so it doesn’t feel like any time at all. And I still have time and energy to do what I need at home,” she says.

At first, she modified the workout so it felt right for her. “I read an article about how to do it safely, and I started at an incline of one. And then I added one every week until I got to 12,” she says.

The workout felt pretty easy for Garcia until she got to a 5% incline. “It was pretty challenging the first day that week, and it was always challenging when I added after that,” she says.

Garcia used to think if she didn't have time for an hour-long workout, it wasn't worth it. The 12-3-30 workout changed her mindset. Courtesy Alexis Garcia

She made some changes to her weekday diet

Along with the 12-3-30 workout, Garcia modified what she was eating. She had been paying for Weight Watchers for years, and she started following the plan again when she decided to lose weight. “I like it because I can eat whatever I want to eat. I feel like it kind of tricks you into eating healthy because it’s on a point system, and the healthier foods are lower-point foods,” she says.

Here’s what she eats in a typical weekday:

Breakfast: Smashed avocado and egg toast.

Smashed avocado and egg toast. Lunch: Salad or a Weight Watchers frozen dinner that she can bring to school.

Salad or a Weight Watchers frozen dinner that she can bring to school. Dinner: Seafood and veggies.

Seafood and veggies. Snacks: Fruit or Weight Watchers chocolate bars: “I never deprive myself. I have a sweet tooth.”

She doesn’t eat as much bread and pasta as she used to. “I try to stay pretty strict during the week and then relax on the weekends, especially on Sunday when we have family lunch after church. I try to enjoy my pasta that day,” she says. “That seems to be working so far. I don’t feel deprived, and it’s been months, so I think I’ve figured out what works for me.”

In addition to losing weight, Garcia says she sleeps better, has more energy and can dance with her students without getting winded. Courtesy Alexis Garcia

She’s noticed these other non-scale victories

Garcia discovered that regular exercise boosts her energy. “As a music teacher, we do a lot of dancing. In the last couple of years, I would get winded trying to keep up with the kids. I dance with them now this year. I love it — it’s so fun,” she says.

Along with the increase in energy, she’s found:

Her triglycerides are back in the normal range.

Her clothes fit better.

She’s sleeping better: “I go right to sleep around 10 and wake up at 6 every single day, even on weekends. And I feel very rested, even if it’s 6 a.m. on a Saturday. I still feel like I’ve gotten the rest that I needed.”

She shares her success online

Garcia joined the Start TODAY Facebook group about a year ago, and she enjoyed reading everyone’s posts and seeing what worked for other people.

Now, she shares her story with others: “I love the support. I feel like any time you post, someone has something positive to say. And people will thank me when I post about incline walking. It feels good to know that I inspired someone.”