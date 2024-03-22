Protein-packed meals for the week: creamy spinach and artichoke chicken and banana bread oats

Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

If your goal is to eat healthier this spring, we’ve got you covered with numerous nutrition strategies in this week’s plan. For breakfast, you’ll get plenty of protein — which keeps you fuller for longer periods of time — and when eaten at breakfast, may help minimize cravings later in the day. Hearty plant-forward lunches reduce your meat consumption while keeping you satisfied. And the range of dinners shows how easy seasonings can elevate any dish, so healthy meals pack a flavorful punch.