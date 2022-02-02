20 best Peloton instructors for every type of workout

New to Peloton and feeling a little overwhelmed? We're been there — and we're here to help. Read on to find the instructor that matches what you're looking for in a workout.

Cycling

If you want to feel the burn: Tunde Oyeneyin, Alex Toussaint

Tunde Oyeneyin is one of Peloton’s most challenging instructors — she’ll leave you breathless. But as she commands you to crank up that resistance, she’ll also remind you that “the pain you feel today shows itself as strength tomorrow.”

Alex Toussaint is another good bet if you’re looking to go hard.

“Alex’s motivational quotes inspire me to work on my dad bod,” Dan Fixler, of Sudbury, Massachusetts, said. “Even my 3-year-old walks around the house saying, ‘Get your vibe right, get your game tight!’”

TODAY's Carson Daly is also a fan of Toussaint's motivating military-style workouts.

"You're talking right through that microphone, you're looking right at us. You're looking right into our hearts and our souls, and it's much more than just motivating us to kick the resistance up. It's deep," Carson told Toussaint when he appeared on the show last year.

If you want to party: Jess King, Ben Alldis

Nicole Phelps — married to Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps — turned me on to King. “Jess’ rides are like a party!” Phelps raved when I interviewed her last year. "She just puts me in a good mood.”

Joanna Howarth, a marketing manager in Boston, feels the same way. “Particularly during the pandemic, her classes instantly bring me to that party I’m dying to go to or to the club nights of my 20s," Howarth explained. She also connects with King on an emotional level. “Something about her fiery, colorful energy really speaks to me,” Howarth said. "She never fails to motivate, not just in the moments when I want to give up, but in moments when I feel triumphant, too."

If you're looking for a party on the bike, London-based instructor Ben Alldis, never disappoints. Alldis serves up some of the best EDM and house music classes on the platform, which makes sense as he’s a trained DJ. You’ll love this his calm and encouraging vibe.

If you want good tunes and chill vibes: Denis Morton, Emma Lovewell

It's all about the music with Morton — classic rock, '80s and country — are his jam. He's low-key, rides to the exact beat of the music and has a voice that many members find soothing.

Emma Lovewell, like Morton, will leave you feeling mellow but joyful.

“I find her to be the most balanced instructor. She's always able to find the right blend of being inspirational, motivational and entertaining without overdoing it,” DJ Aven, a small business owner in New York City, explained. “Above all else, she always seems to know when to let the tunes do the talking.”

If you want to do some soul-searching: Christine D'Ercole

The decorated track cyclist leads with her mantra, “I am. I can. I will. I do.” D’Ercole’s rides are rooted in self-talk and she shines during her reflection rides.

Micol Zimmerman, of Natick, Massachusetts, appreciates that D’Ercole encourages riders to focus on their own journey and strength. “She constantly reminds us that it’s not about numbers and even instructs us not to look at the leaderboard,” Zimmerman said. “She urges us to listen to our bodies and to practice self-love.

If you want to feel in invincible: Robin Arzón

The vice president of fitness programming at Peloton infuses a dash of tough love into all of her rides.

“She gets me thinking almost as much as she gets me sweating,” Rennie Dyball an author in Baltimore, Maryland, shared. “I’m building back up after an injury right now and can only do 10- or 15-minute classes, so I have been repeating a few of them. One of my favorite Robin lines, from a low-impact class, was: “Think you can’t get something done in 10 minutes? Stick with me.”

Kate Frank, a producer in Toronto, calls Arzón her “North Star.”

"She makes me feel like I can do anything,” Frank gushed. “On and off the bike."

If you're new to the bike: Jenn Sherman

Radio host Howard Stern and TODAY contributor Kait Hanson both rave about Sherman, who has been with Peloton since day one. “I’m new to this exercise class stuff where there’s am instructor,” Stern said on his Sirius XM show in 2020. “But she speaks clearly. She understands what it’s like to be riding. She’s not caught up in her own personality.”

Hanson likes that Sherman focuses on technique.

Kait Hanson is a big fan of riding with Jenn Sherman. Kait Hanson

“I would recommend her short rides for beginners, because she talks about form. When you’re ready to take the plunge on longer rides, try her 30-, 45-, or 60-minute rides,” Hanson said. “Just be sure no small children are around. She does curse a lot."

Ande Schoenfeld, a mother of two in Boston, looks up to Sherman. “She inspires to me to be badass in my 50s,” Schoenfeld said. “She makes me feel like there’s a lot to look forward to.”

If you only have 20 minutes: Ally Love, Olivia Amato

Think you can't squeeze in an effective workout in 20 minutes? Think again. Both Ally Love and Olivia Amato are well known for their brutal high-intensity interval rides. Give them 20 minutes and they will have your heart racing by the end of the warmup.

Cardio

When you're in the mood for a run: Jess Sims

When I first started running on the treadmill, I couldn’t jog for more than a few minutes without stopping. I’m now running nine-minute miles, thanks to Sims’ coaching. Sims makes workouts fly with games: For instance, she’ll choose one word from a song and ask you to up the speed by .1 every time you hear it. After one class with the former kindergarten teacher, you’ll want to be her best friend. Fans who have met Sims, say she’s just as bubbly and kind IRL.

If you want to push past your limits: Marcel Dinkins

Dinkins, a former Army lieutenant, has a devoted legion of fans who tune in for her military-style workouts. “She coaches as if we are all track athletes, but doesn’t complicate things,” Pamela Willey, a small business owner in Humboldt, California, shared. “I actually feel as though has tricked me into becoming a better runner. But she is also hilarious and every run is over before I feel like it even began.”

Strength

When you want to focus on a certain body part: Adrian Williams, Selena Samuela

With or without weights, any kind of strength workout with Adrian Williams will leave you sore the next day. His instructions are clear, easy-to-follow and accessible for all levels.

Amy Eley Moran said Selena Samuela is her go-to for any kind of strength workout.

"I love that she’s no-nonsense while also fun to spend 30 minutes with. She also picks great music," said the TODAY editor, based in Colorado.

When you want to tone without weights: Hannah Corbin

Don't let Hannah Corbin's sweet demeanor fool you, her barre and Pilates classes are intense. Corbin rarely lets you take a break so even a 10-minute class will leave you hurting ... In a good way, of course.

Yoga and meditation

If you've never meditated before: Cody Rigsby

"Cody's really good for beginners," said Molly Mulshine, who lives in London and is the host of "Space Trash" podcast. "If you’ve never meditated before and you have no interest in meditation or spirituality up until this point, I think Cody is really good."

If you want to start your day off right: Aditi Shah

Ever since I've started doing Shah's morning meditations I've noticed lower levels of stress and increased productivity.

Nicole Solomon, who is based in Boston, loves Shah's yoga classes.

“Yoga can be perceived as intimidating but Aditi expertly balances being easygoing and playful, while pushing us to find our strength and focus in her practices," she said. "She makes yoga feel much more attainable and keeps me coming back for more. Not to mention, she has killer playlists (think indie pop) that introduce me to new artists.”

If you want to go to sleep: Chelsea Jackson Roberts, Ross Rayburn

Jackson Roberts is my secret weapon for getting my daughters — ages 5 and 6 — to fall asleep. I play a 10-minute meditation and they're out within five minutes. Try it.

Mulshine recommends Ross Rayburn for sleep meditations.

"He has a couple that are kind of like bedtime stories," she said, adding that while that might sound stupid, it can be really relaxing.

Related: