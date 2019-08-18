Chrissy Teigen is not having a good weekend.

The "Bring the Funny" star shared on Twitter that her lower lip is extremely swollen due to angioedema, an allergic reaction that can be caused by altitude sickness.

did u know angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness? learn something new every day! my lip about to explode. goodbye world pic.twitter.com/3uMfbCJYn5 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 17, 2019

"did you know angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness?" Teigen tweeted Saturday. "learn something new every day! my lip about to explode. goodbye world"

Teigen is in Utah to celebrate the wedding of her friends Meghan Mackenzie and Luke Dillon and jokingly blamed her birth state saying that Utah "has chosen to poison me with terrible altitude sickness."

"It’s so big it’s shiny and hard like glass," Teigen described her swollen lip.

According to the Mayo Clinic, angioedema is a type of swelling that affects the deep layers of the skin, often around the face and lips. The treatment is usually an antihistamine, and while the problem usually resolves, it can be life-threatening if the swelling of the tongue or throat blocks air passages.

Altitude sickness, which Teigen, 33, says she's experiencing can be brought on by traveling to a higher elevation too quickly, according to Cleveland Clinic. The body doesn't have time to adapt to the lower air pressure and oxygen levels.

this is premeditated murder if you ask me pic.twitter.com/ql3SwETQiJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 17, 2019

"this is premeditated murder if you ask me," Teigen wrote alongside a video on Saturday.

"Luke, Meghan ... why have you chosen to get married in a place that would try to destroy me?" Teigen asked, looking forlornly at the camera with a puffy pucker.

Teigen is usually quick to clap back when someone insults her appearance on social media, like when an Instagram follower recently commented on what she thought looked like a baby bump. This time around, Teigen is the one inviting commentary as she turned to her followers for help and sympathy.

We hope Teigen feels better soon!