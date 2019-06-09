Chrissy Teigen is never shy about calling it like it is, especially when it comes to those who try to shame others over their parenting choices.

Whether it's talking about motherhood or her postpartum body, Teigen is constantly praised by fans for her clapbacks at internet trolls.

Over the weekend, Teigen called out someone on Instagram who may not have intended any harm, but nevertheless asked a question that could be deemed as hurtful.

On Saturday, Teigen, 33, posted a picture from her European family trip with husband, John Legend. In the picture, Teigen, is seen cheerfully posing with her husband.

Soon after the picture was posted, one of her followers asked the model if she was pregnant.

"Baby bump?" asked the user, who has since changed their Instagram handle.

Teigen addressed the comment with a thoughtful reply.

"I know you didn't mean it to be rude, but think twice about asking this, there are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time," Teigen said. "I'm not pregnant but would be happy if I were. But I'm also happy not to be!" she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

For the record, Teigen was wearing a towel in the photo, as she was spoofing the hit TLC show "Four Weddings," where brides compete to win a honeymoon. “I’ve decided to DIY my own wedding dress,” Teigen joked in her Instagram story. “Because not only does it personalize the wedding, but also it’s super hard to find, like, towel wedding dresses so I’m making sure that I jazz it up.”

Teigen's response to the Instagram follower who took her photo as an opportunity to — perhaps unintentionally — body shame her was met with a flurry of praise from hundreds of fans who know firsthand what it's like to be asked that very question.

"The only time it's appropriate to ask a woman if she's pregnant is if you're actually in the middle of witnessing the baby being birthed," wrote one of Teigen's followers.

Another fan pointed out that the reason a woman's body looks different may not have to do with being pregnant at all.

"Thanks as someone who struggles with endo in uterus and pcos often times women look pregnant when bloated up who can not conceive so thanks for keepin it real," another wrote.

Other Instagram users said they could relate to being asked about a baby bump ... long after having said baby.

"It also hurts when you are trying to lose your baby weight and still have a bump and people ask or think this question," said another commenter.

Keeping it real like she usually does, Teigen replied, "Yeah I'm already reminded of it every time I get out of the shower, I don't need to hear it on the daily lol."

Of course, whether she's dressed in a terrycloth dress or a glamorous Met Gala gown, Teigen looks fabulous in any outfit she wears.