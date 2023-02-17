Skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury shares lip reconstruction 2 years after dog attack

Brooklinn Khoury says she is “feeling really good” after having surgery to reconstruct her upper lip.

The professional skateboarder, who lost part of her lip and nose after being attacked by a pit bull in late 2020, shared a few post-operation photos on Instagram.

“The surgery yesterday went really well! My surgeon was able to accomplish what he planned to do,” she wrote in the caption. “He recreated the central columns, the lip and the cupids bow. Im very swollen right now, but once the swelling goes down it will look amazing. Thank God.”

Khoury, 23, shared a few photos of herself in the hospital with a breathing tube, as well as a later photo taken from the side, showing her new profile.

She documented her pre- and post-surgery journey in a YouTube video, noting that the operation took about five-and-a-half hours.

She has undergone multiple surgeries following the attack, and said this procedure will hopefully be her last.

Khoury’s girlfriend, “Dance Moms" alum Chloe Lukasiak, chimed in with a cute comment on her recent Instagram post, writing, ❤️❤️ I CANT WAIT TO DO YOUR LIPSTICK❤️❤️.”

Khoury has been documenting her recovery process since the dog attack, which occurred on Nov. 3, 2020.

In October, she revealed that her doctor took skin grafts from her forearm to use in reconstructing her upper lip.

She has also opened up about the emotional toll of the incident.

“I don’t know how to explain the way that I feel when I look in the mirror,” she wrote a few months after the attack, according to a recent Instagram post. “It’s as if I’m a stranger, embodied in someone I’ve known before. She’s somewhat familiar, but carries herself differently. … She is someone who’s trying to love what she sees but she’s scared of what she is seeing.”

In another post, she opened about how she grew more confident to be out in public after the attack.

“People will always say something, and they will always stare,” she wrote in July 2022. “But you need to remember that they don’t know your story, or how much you’ve been through.

“Be confident in yourself, be thankful to be alive, enjoy the outside,” she added, “and tell your self that when people are staring it’s because they think you’re beautiful, and that they are just curious to know what happened.”