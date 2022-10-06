Walk with us! Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the walking club with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan, and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!

About 15 years ago, Steve Hamburger learned he had peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition when arteries that carry blood from the heart to arms or legs narrow. Like many others with PAD, it impacted his lower body, causing pain in his right leg and foot that woke him at night.

After Steve Hamburger was diagnosed with peripheral artery disease, he worried he might need to undergo various surgical interventions. But a doctor recommend that he try walking, and it transformed his health. Courtesy Steve Hamburger

“I’d have to put my feet over the bed, which is kind of a common remedy for the pain for rest at night,” Hamburger, 78, of Westlake Village, California, told TODAY. “I had pretty severe lack of circulation in my right leg.”While he first thought he might need bypass surgery, a doctor told him that if he started walking, he could greatly improve his quality of life. So he put one foot in front of the other to see if it would help. As an active member of Start TODAY, he’s been sharing info about walking and PAD to help others who might have the condition.

“I’m an example of how walking, exercise and diet, as well as a sleep regimen, has prevented me from having a surgical intervention,” he said.

Unusual pains lead to a PAD diagnosis

In addition to the pain he felt nightly, Hamburger noticed he struggled to walk in airports. Those symptoms combined led him to see a doctor. A test revealed that he had a complete blockage in the main artery in his right leg. A doctor suggested that he undergo bypass surgery.

“The recommendation from the vascular surgeon at that time was that we should do a bypass on my right leg, and I asked how long that might last,” Hamburger said. “The response was (I'd need surgery every) three to five years. … That wasn’t a good answer for me.”

He visited a second doctor who recommended that Hamburger start walking to treat his PAD. So he did. At first, he struggled to go very far and continued feeling pain in his legs.

“I built it up,” he said. “I continued to increase the distance that I was walking until I was able to go a couple of miles a day.”

He can now walk longer distances without stopping, even though his feet sometimes feel heavy.

“It’s a different condition that has to do with arthritis and my lower back,” he said. “The PAD, that’s not slowing me down. I no longer have pain.”

Hamburger also had Type 2 diabetes, and walking and making dietary changes helped him manage that condition, too.

“Walking, any form of exercise, is going to help with your Type 2 diabetic situation,” he said.

Steve Hamburger spends many days walking with Buddy as he tries to reach his goal of 10,000 steps a day. Even if he falls short, he knows that moving his body and eating healthy foods will make a difference for his peripheral artery disease. Courtesy Steve Hamburger

Like many people, Hamburger tries to get 10,000 steps a day, but he feels like he’s met his goal if he takes 7,500 steps.

What is PAD?

According to Mayo Clinic, PAD is a type of atherosclerosis — a condition where fats and cholesterol turn into plaques and build up along the artery walls, which can block blood flow or lead to blood clots. Symptoms include:

Cramps

Leg numbness or weakness

Pain in the legs or hips while walking

Pain that subsides with rest

PAD often goes undiagnosed, per the American Heart Association. Untreated PAD can lead to loss of a leg, stroke and heart attack.

Those at risk include:

People older than 65

People with high blood pressure

People who smoke

People with Type 2 diabetes

The organization said that lifestyle management and medication can often treat PAD.

At 78, Steve Hamburger still works part time but enjoys walking and spending time with his family. Courtesy Steve Hamburger

Spreading the word

Since his diagnosis with PAD, Hamburger has become a patient advocate. He started a Facebook support group for people with the condition, and he posts regularly on Start TODAY. He believes that Start TODAY can offer others with PAD ways to manage their condition with diet and exercise.

“I really believe it’s the perfect support group for those with PAD,” he said. “It’s 24/7 support for walking, exercise and diet. Even just most recently, Stephanie (Mansour) did a piece on stretching. … All of those are things that a person with PAD needs to be doing.”

Most days, Hamburger walks with his best friend, Buddy, a golden retriever, and he tries to offer hope and support to those who have PAD and want to reverse it with diet and exercise.

“It’s easier to advise surgical interventions than it is to necessarily advise and (provide) support for walking, exercise and diet,” he said. “You need ongoing support for that.”