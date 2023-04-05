AJ McLean is giving fans an update on his health.

After he revealed he was going into surgery two days ago to treat a hernia, McLean shared two photos of himself showing off some bandages on his stomach while he wore a pink hat, a long-sleeved black shirt and grey sweatpants.

"Well post op I’m in a s--- ton of pain but hopefully they fixed me up right," he wrote on Instagram. "Lots of bed rest and movies in my future. Night all. Thanks for the prayers I appreciate them all."

In the comments, fans wished him a speedy recovery.

"Speedy Healing and much love and prayers! ❤️ Love you!!" one person said.

Another added, "Hope ur feeling better @aj_mclean ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻"

A third wrote, "Glad you are fine!🙏 lots of love!"

On April 3, McLean revealed he was undergoing surgery when he shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed while wearing a blue hair net, face mask and hospital gown.

"Well it’s surgery time. Bye bye hermia! Wish me luck. 😳," he wrote.

McLean's surgical procedure comes after he celebrated his weight loss journey and his sobriety in September.

"Thought I’d do a little throwback Thursday vibes," he said on Instagram while posting a few pics from his weight loss journey. "Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow it’s amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person. The journey is far from over though. This is just the beginning! #healthylifestyle #sober #nomoredadbod! Let’s go! If I can do it so can you!!"

In an interview with TODAY.com, McLean revealed how he got into "the best shape” of his life, and he said it all happened once he took his diet seriously and cut back on alcohol and fast food.

While also eating clean, McLean said he started to go to the gym more and would devout Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to upper body workouts and Tuesdays and Thursdays to lower body exercises.

It wasn't long until he noticed that he lost 32 pounds in seven months.

“I weighed myself this morning and I’m 138,” he said.

“I’m proud,” McLean added.