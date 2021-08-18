Alyssa Milano reveals she was in car accident, advocates for CPR training

Alyssa Milano is sharing new details about a car accident she was involved in on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the former "Charmed" star opened up about the incident, saying her uncle Mitch suffered a heart attack while driving.

"Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event," the 48-year-old actor said on Instagram. "I was a passenger in a car, my uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us, I'll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses and staff at UCLA Medical Center, paid to him and to me."

Milano continued to detail the importance of her relationship with her uncle.

"Uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family," she continued. "He's with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He's still in the hospital and we are unsure if he will recover. I hope that you—and especially you in the media—will afford him and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time."

An incident report said that CPR was initiated on her uncle before he was transported to a hospital. Milano ended her post urging her fans to get CPR certified. The actor reminded her followers that you never know when you may need to use this skill.

"Please take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified," she said. "You don't know when you'll be called upon to save a life. The American Red Cross in many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes, it's such a small effort and you can have a huge impact."

On Tuesday, she also tweeted, "We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions."

"It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important."

