Alex Trebek shared some great news about his health with "Jeopardy!" fans on Thursday.

The legendary host said in a video released by the game show that his chemotherapy treatments have concluded and he is back to work, five months after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Alex is back in action! Join him on September 9 for the premiere of Season 36. pic.twitter.com/Vdv9t9vxDE — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 29, 2019

"I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully, that is now over," he said. "I'm on the mend, and that's all I can hope for right now."

The video shows Trebek, who celebrated his 79th birthday last month, in his customary spot as production for the 36th season of the iconic game show gets underway.

It's the latest positive news for Trebek, who remained upbeat when telling fans about his diagnosis in March.

"Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working," he said. "And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Trebek announced in April that his health was good enough to continue to host the show, allowing him to be present for the amazing run by contestant James Holzhauer, who won 32 games in a row and more than $2 million.

A month later, Trebek drew inspiration from cancer survivors when he gave a speech at Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s PurpleStride walk in Los Angeles.

He also revealed to People magazine in May that some of his tumors had already shrunk by 50%.

"The doctors said that they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory," he said. "It's kind of mind-boggling. I've already gone from where I was to this. The doctors are so excited, just beside themselves with joy."