April 17, 2019, 9:27 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Alex Trebek is sharing a positive health update with fans.

In a video released Wednesday, the beloved "Jeopardy!" host, who revealed last month that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, said he's feeling good enough to continue emceeing the popular television game show.

"Hi, everyone. Some of you may recall that at the beginning of this season I promised you that we had some surprises in store for you," Trebek, 78, said in the minutelong clip. "Of course, I had no idea at that time that there were some surprises in store for me as well."

Trebek explained that he and the "Jeopardy!" crew wrapped taping the show's current season this week — and he used the occasion to thank fans for their well-wishes.

"So here, on the last day of taping for our 35th anniversary season, I wanted once again to thank you for your continuing messages of encouragement and support, particularly the many cards I've received from young people. I'm touched beyond words," he shared.

Trebek then told fans he had every intention of returning to host the show again next season.

"I've always tried to be straight with you and I'm not going to stop now," he went on. "So despite what you may have heard, I'm feeling good, I'm continuing with my therapy and we — by we, the staff — is already working on our next season, the 36th year of 'Jeopardy!'

"So, I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff," he added.

Trebek revealed his cancer diagnosis in a video message to fans on March 6.

"Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working," Trebek vowed. "And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.

"Truth told, I have to," he added. "Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years! So, help me. Keep the faith and we'll win. We'll get it done."