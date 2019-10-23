Alan Alda is keeping his chin up.

The actor, who revealed last year that he has Parkinson’s disease, says he is doing what he can to slow it down.

“I’m good. I shake a little, but I’m good. I work out. You can hold back the progress if you do a lot of specific exercises, so I do a lot of crazy things,” he told the 3rd hour of TODAY on Wednesday.

Alan Alda, 83, lets Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones know how he's doing. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The former “M*A*S*H*” star, 83, listed boxing, juggling, tennis, swimming, bike riding and marching among the activities he does.

“I march to Sousa music,” he joked, referring to composer John Philip Sousa. “Lotta Sousa music going on all the time in my house.”

“I feel good,” he added. “I work so hard, I guess that’s part of it. I feel like a kid because I’m working so hard.”

Alda may be an octogenarian, but that hasn't stopped him from embracing technology, so much so that he’s known to some as the world’s oldest millennial. “That’s what they call me at my office because I’m very into computers and social stuff, you know, and my podcast," he said. "I’m very happy with all that stuff.”

The six-time Emmy winner isn’t showing any signs of taking it easy. In addition to his exercises, he stars in the upcoming film, “Marriage Story,” appears on the Showtime series, “Ray Donovan,” and continues to host his podcast, “Clear + Vivid.”