What's it like to dissolve face fillers? Blac Chyna shares the intense process

Blac Chyna is getting real about the process of removing face fillers amid her recent journey to return to her natural body.

Taking her Instagram followers along for the ride, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, shared a behind-the-scenes look at dissolving her face fillers.

"Enough is enough, and all has to come out," she said on her ride to the esthetician.

When asked why she decided to go through this process, Chyna said the fillers "totally changed" her face, adding, "It's just not what I look like."

"I'm ready to get back to Angela," she said. "Like Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna - ya know what I mean? And I felt like I've outgrown that."

The 34-year-old gave an up close and personal look at the process of dissolving the fillers, showing a syringe piercing into her jawline, cheekbones and lips.

Though the esthetician said most people will see results in a day, Chyna showed a wider shot of her face and said she could already see a difference. As they continued the procedure, she kept repeating, "thank you."

"I'm on my journey right now and I just want to start fresh, clean," Chyna said.

Friends and fans in the comment section were in major support of her decision, with reality TV star Tommie Lee telling Chyna that she "never needed a thing."

"...I got my lil s--- out too a couple months ago and honestly the process was a bit crazy because I was filming at the time and when I look at the episodes before and after lol I’ll never get filler again Chile good for you gang," Lee wrote with the hand clapping emojis, adding #teamnatural.

"Crazy!!! I love this!!! I’m so proud of you," wrote singer Nikki Paige.

Last week, Chyna posted a series of videos showing the process of reducing her breasts and gluteus maximus, even retiring her signature long, pointy nails for more natural "Angela White nails."

“You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that,” she captioned the post.

Chyna explained that a procedure that she was told typically takes about four hours ended up taking over eight due to complications with silicone removal.

In another two-part video, Chyna went to visit her doctor in a post-operation appointment to discuss the "dangers of silicone injections." The doctor told her women are playing "Russian roulette" when it comes to getting silicone injections, noting that the procedure can often lead to deformities and discoloration and thinning of the skin.

Chyna is the latest celebrity making the move towards a more natural look by removing fillers.

In December 2021, comedian Amy Schumer revealed she was getting rid of the facial fillers she received to help her freshen up her look at age 40.

“Thank God you can dissolve them. I looked like #malificent," she wrote of the injections in an Instagram post.

Earlier this month, "Friends" actor Courtney Cox called fillers her "biggest beauty regret" while appearing on the podcast “Gloss Angeles.”

“You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more because you look normal to yourself,” Cox explained. “And you look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good.’ You don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person.”

Cox was later able to have the injections removed, reversing most of its effects. “I look at pictures of me when I thought I looked OK, and I can’t believe it,” she said.