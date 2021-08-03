After biopsy on nose, Hugh Jackman urges fans to get checked for skin cancer

Hugh Jackman has a history of skin cancer on his nose, so when he had another irregular spot biopsied recently, the actor posted a video reminder urging everyone to get regular skin checks and wear sunscreen.

The "Wolverine" star, 52, said in a video posted on Monday that he just left a visit with his dermatologist and pulled down his mask to show a bandage over his nose.

A couple of notes: please get skin checks often, please don’t think it can’t happen to you and, above all, please wear sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/MqqdxlM4C3 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 2, 2021

"They saw something that was a little irregular, so they took a biopsy, getting it checked," Jackman said. "So if you see a shot of me with this on, do not freak out. Thank you for your concern."

Jackman said he would update fans if there's an issue with the spot, but said the doctors think this one is "probably fine."

"But just remember: go and get a check and wear sunscreen. Don't be like me as a kid. Just wear sunscreen." said Jackman, who grew up in Australia with plenty of sunny beach days.

Over the years, Jackman has reminded fans about the dangers of getting too much sun exposure without protection and has been candid about how he's now paying for it as an adult.

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all's well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN pic.twitter.com/IA7N6Ca3Oe — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 13, 2017

The most recent surgery Jackman went public with was in 2017, but the Emmy and Tony Award winner has had multiple skin cancer scares over the years.

"Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all's well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off!," he wrote on Twitter at the time, along with a photo of his bandaged nose.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas are the two most common forms of skin cancer and are highly treatable if detected early.

Basal cell carcinoma can usually be cured, but is expensive to treat and often disfiguring, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Fans sent their well wishes to Jackman and thanked him for raising awareness about wearing sunscreen and getting regular skin checks.

"Sending you all the best, Hugh," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Thank goodness for your dermatologist but your poor nose," another fan replied on Twitter. "Fingers crossed for you that it’s nothing to worry about but thank you for continuing to use your social media presence to keep reminding people to wear sunscreen and get checked if they’re worried."