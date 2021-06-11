How to use a kettlebell to tone your arms, legs and core

If your goal is to burn fat and maximize your workouts, there’s one fitness tool you need to incorporate into your routine: a kettlebell!

You’ve probably seen them at the gym or in our YouTube videos and we’re urging you to give kettlebell-based workouts a try. What do kettlebells do for your body? This amazing tool engages your entire body at once — increasing your metabolism and burning calories for one effective sweat session!

Today we’re sharing three powerful exercises that sculpt all over. That means you’ll feel the burn in your arms, abs, legs and booty.

If you’re new to using kettlebells, we recommend beginners start with a 10 to 15 pound kettlebell and work your way up from there. Of course, if you don’t have a kettlebell, you can still perform these moves with a 10 to 15 pound dumbbell.

Move 1: The Windmill

Tone It Up

This moves tones your shoulders, arms and core.

How to do it: Raise your kettlebell overhead, keeping your left arm extended directly above your shoulder.Place your legs a bit wider than shoulder-width apart, with your right foot pointed out at 45 degrees and your left foot pointing straight.

Rest your right hand, palm open, against your right thigh as you end at the hip in the direction of your right foot. Slide your right hand down to your ankle, keeping the weight directly above your shoulder.

Tip: Keep your eyes on the kettlebell! Once your hand reaches your ankle, slowly straighten back up.

Complete 15 repetitions on one side before repeating on the opposite side.

Move 2: Kettlebell Pass

Tone It Up

This moves targets every part of your core and helps improve balance and stability!

How to do it: Stand on your right leg with your left hovering slightly in the air behind your body. Hold onto the kettlebell in your right hand and pass it in front of your body to your left hand.

Then pass it to back to your right hand behind your body. Continue this counter clock-wise movement for 15 seconds. Switch standing legs and pass the kettle bell in the opposite direction. Continue for another 15 seconds.

Move 3: Kettlebell Lunge & Pass

Tone It Up

This move tones your quads, glutes and hamstrings, all while strengthening your core.

How to do it: Begin in a standing position. Step back as far you can, dropping straight down.

Pass the kettlebell under your front thigh to your other hand. Stand back up driving all your weight into your front heel. Complete 15 repetitions before you alternate sides!

RELATED: