24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closing more than 130 locations

24 Hour Fitness has filed for bankruptcy and will close more than 130 locations across California, Texas and several other states.

The gym chain, which has more than 300 locations around the country, says it has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“If it were not for COVID-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11,” CEO Tony Ueber said in a news release. “With that said, we intend to use the process to strengthen the future of 24 Hour Fitness for our team and club members, as well as our stakeholders.”

24 Hour Fitness is not going out of business, and it is currently opening its remaining clubs in phases, with the majority expected to reopen by the end of June. The company also notes that members are welcome to work out in any reopened 24 Hour Fitness location throughout 2020.

24 Hour Fitness locations have been closed during the pandemic, which has taken an enormous toll on the company. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The clubs will reopen with enhanced health and safety measures in place, including “a new workout reservation system and touch-free club check-in” as well as “stringent cleaning and social distancing protocols,” the company said.

The states with the most 24 Hour Fitness closures include California and Texas, but several other states, including New York and Colorado, will also see multiple closures.

Here is the complete list by state of 24 Hour Fitness locations that will be closing, according to the company’s website.

CALIFORNIA

Morgan Hill: 850 Tennant Station, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Solano Mall - Fairfield: 1519 Gateway Blvd, Fairfield, CA 94533

Vallejo: 4300 Sonoma Blvd, Vallejo, CA 94589

Alamo Express: 140A Alamo Plaza, Alamo, CA 94507

Alemany Sport: 3951 Alemany Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94132

Berkeley Solano Avenue FitLite: 1775 Solano Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94707

Capitol & McKee: 375A North Capitol Avenue, San Jose, CA 95133

Fremont Sport: 35630 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94536

Market Street: 2145 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

Milpitas Active: 301 Jacklin Road, Milpitas, CA 95035

Noe Valley FitLite: 3800 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

North Point: 350 Bay Street, San Francisco, CA 94133

Walnut Creek Ygnacio Center: 2033 N. Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Bakersfield Northwest: 3633 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield, CA 93308

Bakersfield Southwest: 4302 Gosford Road, Bakersfield, CA 93313

Downtown LA - 6th Street: 505 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Glendale: 240 North Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203

Hawaiian Gardens Super Sport: 12120 Carson Street, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716

Montclair Active: 9750 Central Avenue, Montclair, CA 91763

Moreno Valley Fit Lite: 23750 Alessandro Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Palmdale West: 1335 Rancho Vista Blvd, Palmdale, CA 93551

Pasadena: 465 North Halstead Street, Pasadena, CA 91107

Simi Valley - Tapo Active Dry: 2350 Tapo Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063

South Hills Plaza Active: 1422 Azusa Avenue, West Covina, CA 91791

The Promenade Super Sport: 1417 Second Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Victorville: 16200 Bear Valley Road, Victorville, CA 92395

Anaheim Garden Walk: 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 94, Anaheim, CA 92802

Costa Mesa: 1600 Adams Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Fountain Valley: 18305 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Irvine Spectrum Sport: 517 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, CA 92618

Laguna Hills: 25252 McIntyre Street, Suite A, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Lakeshore Towers Ultra Sport: 18007 Von Karman Avenue, Irvine, CA 92612

Westminster Active: 6731 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683

Benjamin Holt Sport: 3137 West Benjamin Holt Drive, Stockton, CA 95219

Manteca: 1090 North Main Street, Manteca, CA 95336

Carmichael Active: 5114 Arden Way, Carmichael, CA 95608

Murrieta: 40396 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, Murrieta, CA 92563

Temecula Sport: 27520 Ynez Road, Temecula, CA 92591

Downtown Chula Vista Active: 320 Third Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910

La Jolla West: 7680 Girard Avenue, La Jolla, CA 92037

San Marcos: 641 S. Rancho Sante Fe Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Vista Sport: 324 Sycamore Avenue, Vista, CA 92083

COLORADO

North Colorado Springs Sport: 7720 N. Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Greeley Super Sport: 3001 South 23rd Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631

Aurora: 4100 South Parker Road, Aurora, CO 80014

Aurora City Place Super Sport: 1450 South Abilene Street, Aurora, CO 80012

Belmar Sport: 360 South Teller Street, Lakewood, CO 80226

Broomfield: 4650 W 120th Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020

Colorado-Yale: 2770 South Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80222

Englewood Sport: 3435 S. Inca Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Fort Collins North Super Sport: 460 South College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Highlands Ranch: 333 Dad Clark Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Littleton Belleview Sport: 2650 W. Belleview Avenue, Suite #100, Littleton, CO 80123

Meridian: 11798 Oswego Street, Englewood, CO 80112

Southglenn Super Sport: 6839 South Vine Street, Centennial, CO 80122

FLORIDA

Boynton Beach Super Sport: 1775 North Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Greenacres Active: 6846 Forest Hills Blvd, Greenacres, FL 33413

Miami Cutler Ridge Sport: 20851 Dixie Drive Highway, Miami, FL 33189

Town & Country Sport: 8400 Mills Drive, Miami, FL 33183

Coconut Grove: 2982 Grand Avenue, Miami, FL 33133

Pembroke Pines Sport: 8333 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Orlando Orange Super Sport: 15 West Crystal Lake Street, Orlando, FL 32806

HAWAII

Maui: 150 Hana Highway, Kahului, HI 96732

ILLINOIS

Carol Stream: 560 S. Schmale Road, Carol Stream, IL 60188

Schaumburg: 141 N Barrington Road Schaumburg, Schaumburg, IL 60194

MARYLAND

Annapolis Riva Rd. Super Sport: 200 Harker Place, Annapolis, MD 21401

Glenarden Super Sport: 9450 Ruby Lockhart Blvd, Lanham, MD 20706

NEW JERSEY

Jersey City Sport: 918 Bergen Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 7306

Hasbrouck Heights Super Sport: 459 Route 17, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 7604

Piscataway Super Sport: 1327 Centennial Avenue, Piscataway, NJ 8854

Saddle Brook Sport: 189 US Highway 46, Saddle Brook, NJ 7663

Wayne Towne Center Super Sport: 133 Route 23, Wayne, NJ 7470

Whippany Super Sport: 30 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 7054

Woodbridge Township SS: 1624 Saint Georges Avenue, Avenel, NJ 7001

NEVADA

Charleston (Las Vegas): 4480 E. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Green Valley: 2893 North Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV 89014

Las Vegas Mountain Vista SS: 4440 E. Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Molasky Active: 100 City Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106

North Las Vegas: 2106 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Rainbow Super Sport: 601 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145

Silverado (Las Vegas): 9875 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Tropicana Super Sport: 5035 W. Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Reno South: 6155 Neil Road, Reno, NV 89511

NEW YORK

Bay Shore Super Sport: 1675 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706

Bensonhurst Sport: 1921 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11214

Kings Highway Sport: 945 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223

Madison Square Park UltraSport: 225 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10010

Massapequa Super Sport: 941 Carmans Road, Massapequa, NY 11758

Midtown Ultra Sport: 153 East 53rd Street, New York, NY 10022

Sheepshead Bay Super Sport: 1728 Sheepshead Bay Road, Brooklyn, NY 11235

Fordham Road Sport: 2503 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10468

Riverdale Sport: 298 West 231st, Bronx, NY 10463

Yonkers Sport: 589 Tuckahoe Road, Yonkers, NY 10710

OREGON

Beaverton: 4145 SW Watson Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005

TEXAS

Lake Creek: 13802 N Hwy 183, Austin, TX 78750

Parmer Sport: 12400 N IH- 35 Svc. Road Southbound, Austin, TX 78753

Round Rock: 1208 N Interstate 35 Ste 300, Round Rock, TX 78681

Cedar Hill: 213 North Highway 67, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Bedford Super Sport: 2100 Plaza Parkway, Bedford, TX 76021

Carrollton Woodlake SS: 3050 North Josey Lane, Suite 110, Carrollton, TX 75007

Coit: 7622 Campbell Road, Dallas, TX 75248

Frisco Sport: 3865 Preston Road, Frisco, TX 75034

Irving (Metroplex Plaza): 2407 West Airport Freeway, Irving, TX 75062

Keller Super Sport: 5901 Golden Triangle, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Lewisville: 724 West Main Street, Lewisville, TX 75067

Mockingbird (Dallas): 5706 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75206

North Richland Hills Sport: 6601 Northeast Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Plano Super Sport: 4600 West Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093

Atascocita: 7068 FM-1960 East, Humble, TX 77346

Bingle: 12708 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77092

Friendswood: 130 West Parkwood Avenue, Friendswood, TX 77546

Fry Road & Saums Rd: 19734 Saums Road, Houston, TX 77084

Highway 249 (Compaq): 21614 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77070

Houston FM 1960: 4425 FM 1960 West, Houston, TX 77068

Katy: 1550 S. Mason Road, Katy, TX 77450

League City: 2765 Gulf Freeway South, League City, TX 77573

Pasadena East: 5946 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77505

Richmond: 5721 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77057

Spring-Cypress: 25632 Highway 290, Cypress, TX 77429

West Woodlands: 10860 Kuykendahl Road, The Woodlands, TX 77381

UTAH

Sugarhouse: 1121 East Ashton Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

9th Street: 5684 South 900 East, Murray, UT 84121

Taylorsville: 5766 South 1900 West, Taylorsville, UT 84129

Sandy: 10365 South 1300 East, Sandy, UT 84094

VIRGINIA

Tysons Corner Super Sport: 1500 Cornerside Blvd, Vienna, VA 22182

WASHINGTON

Vancouver Andresen: 2913 NE 72nd Drive, Vancouver, WA 98661

Capital Mall: 621 Black Lake Blvd, Olympia, WA 98502

Auburn: 915 Auburn Way North, Auburn, WA 98002

Ballinger Village: 20202 Ballinger Way NE, Space A-10, Seattle, WA 98155

Everett 19th Avenue SuperSport: 11014 19th Ave SE, Suite #4, Everett, WA 98208

Kent Kangley Super Sport: 12922 SE Kent Kangley Road, Kent, WA 98030

Lakewood Mall: 5919 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd, Suite K, Lakewood, WA 98499

Puyallup Super Sport: 307 37th Avenue, Puyallup, WA 98374

Renton Highlands Active: 4110 NE 4th Street, Suite B, Renton, WA 98059