24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closing more than 130 locations

24 Hour Fitness has filed for bankruptcy and will close more than 130 locations across California, Texas and several other states.
The gym chain, which has more than 300 locations around the country, says it has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
“If it were not for COVID-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11,” CEO Tony Ueber said in a news release. “With that said, we intend to use the process to strengthen the future of 24 Hour Fitness for our team and club members, as well as our stakeholders.”
24 Hour Fitness is not going out of business, and it is currently opening its remaining clubs in phases, with the majority expected to reopen by the end of June. The company also notes that members are welcome to work out in any reopened 24 Hour Fitness location throughout 2020.
The clubs will reopen with enhanced health and safety measures in place, including “a new workout reservation system and touch-free club check-in” as well as “stringent cleaning and social distancing protocols,” the company said.
The states with the most 24 Hour Fitness closures include California and Texas, but several other states, including New York and Colorado, will also see multiple closures.
Here is the complete list by state of 24 Hour Fitness locations that will be closing, according to the company’s website.
CALIFORNIA
Morgan Hill: 850 Tennant Station, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Solano Mall - Fairfield: 1519 Gateway Blvd, Fairfield, CA 94533
Vallejo: 4300 Sonoma Blvd, Vallejo, CA 94589
Alamo Express: 140A Alamo Plaza, Alamo, CA 94507
Alemany Sport: 3951 Alemany Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94132
Berkeley Solano Avenue FitLite: 1775 Solano Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94707
Capitol & McKee: 375A North Capitol Avenue, San Jose, CA 95133
Fremont Sport: 35630 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94536
Market Street: 2145 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Milpitas Active: 301 Jacklin Road, Milpitas, CA 95035
Noe Valley FitLite: 3800 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
North Point: 350 Bay Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Walnut Creek Ygnacio Center: 2033 N. Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Bakersfield Northwest: 3633 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield, CA 93308
Bakersfield Southwest: 4302 Gosford Road, Bakersfield, CA 93313
Downtown LA - 6th Street: 505 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Glendale: 240 North Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203
Hawaiian Gardens Super Sport: 12120 Carson Street, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716
Montclair Active: 9750 Central Avenue, Montclair, CA 91763
Moreno Valley Fit Lite: 23750 Alessandro Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Palmdale West: 1335 Rancho Vista Blvd, Palmdale, CA 93551
Pasadena: 465 North Halstead Street, Pasadena, CA 91107
Simi Valley - Tapo Active Dry: 2350 Tapo Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063
South Hills Plaza Active: 1422 Azusa Avenue, West Covina, CA 91791
The Promenade Super Sport: 1417 Second Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Victorville: 16200 Bear Valley Road, Victorville, CA 92395
Anaheim Garden Walk: 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 94, Anaheim, CA 92802
Costa Mesa: 1600 Adams Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Fountain Valley: 18305 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Irvine Spectrum Sport: 517 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Hills: 25252 McIntyre Street, Suite A, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Lakeshore Towers Ultra Sport: 18007 Von Karman Avenue, Irvine, CA 92612
Westminster Active: 6731 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683
Benjamin Holt Sport: 3137 West Benjamin Holt Drive, Stockton, CA 95219
Manteca: 1090 North Main Street, Manteca, CA 95336
Carmichael Active: 5114 Arden Way, Carmichael, CA 95608
Murrieta: 40396 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, Murrieta, CA 92563
Temecula Sport: 27520 Ynez Road, Temecula, CA 92591
Downtown Chula Vista Active: 320 Third Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
La Jolla West: 7680 Girard Avenue, La Jolla, CA 92037
San Marcos: 641 S. Rancho Sante Fe Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Vista Sport: 324 Sycamore Avenue, Vista, CA 92083
COLORADO
North Colorado Springs Sport: 7720 N. Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Greeley Super Sport: 3001 South 23rd Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631
Aurora: 4100 South Parker Road, Aurora, CO 80014
Aurora City Place Super Sport: 1450 South Abilene Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Belmar Sport: 360 South Teller Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Broomfield: 4650 W 120th Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
Colorado-Yale: 2770 South Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80222
Englewood Sport: 3435 S. Inca Street, Englewood, CO 80110
Fort Collins North Super Sport: 460 South College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Highlands Ranch: 333 Dad Clark Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Littleton Belleview Sport: 2650 W. Belleview Avenue, Suite #100, Littleton, CO 80123
Meridian: 11798 Oswego Street, Englewood, CO 80112
Southglenn Super Sport: 6839 South Vine Street, Centennial, CO 80122
FLORIDA
Boynton Beach Super Sport: 1775 North Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Greenacres Active: 6846 Forest Hills Blvd, Greenacres, FL 33413
Miami Cutler Ridge Sport: 20851 Dixie Drive Highway, Miami, FL 33189
Town & Country Sport: 8400 Mills Drive, Miami, FL 33183
Coconut Grove: 2982 Grand Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Pembroke Pines Sport: 8333 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Orlando Orange Super Sport: 15 West Crystal Lake Street, Orlando, FL 32806
HAWAII
Maui: 150 Hana Highway, Kahului, HI 96732
ILLINOIS
Carol Stream: 560 S. Schmale Road, Carol Stream, IL 60188
Schaumburg: 141 N Barrington Road Schaumburg, Schaumburg, IL 60194
MARYLAND
Annapolis Riva Rd. Super Sport: 200 Harker Place, Annapolis, MD 21401
Glenarden Super Sport: 9450 Ruby Lockhart Blvd, Lanham, MD 20706
NEW JERSEY
Jersey City Sport: 918 Bergen Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 7306
Hasbrouck Heights Super Sport: 459 Route 17, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 7604
Piscataway Super Sport: 1327 Centennial Avenue, Piscataway, NJ 8854
Saddle Brook Sport: 189 US Highway 46, Saddle Brook, NJ 7663
Wayne Towne Center Super Sport: 133 Route 23, Wayne, NJ 7470
Whippany Super Sport: 30 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 7054
Woodbridge Township SS: 1624 Saint Georges Avenue, Avenel, NJ 7001
NEVADA
Charleston (Las Vegas): 4480 E. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Green Valley: 2893 North Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV 89014
Las Vegas Mountain Vista SS: 4440 E. Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89121
Molasky Active: 100 City Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106
North Las Vegas: 2106 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Rainbow Super Sport: 601 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Silverado (Las Vegas): 9875 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89183
Tropicana Super Sport: 5035 W. Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Reno South: 6155 Neil Road, Reno, NV 89511
NEW YORK
Bay Shore Super Sport: 1675 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706
Bensonhurst Sport: 1921 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11214
Kings Highway Sport: 945 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Madison Square Park UltraSport: 225 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10010
Massapequa Super Sport: 941 Carmans Road, Massapequa, NY 11758
Midtown Ultra Sport: 153 East 53rd Street, New York, NY 10022
Sheepshead Bay Super Sport: 1728 Sheepshead Bay Road, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Fordham Road Sport: 2503 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10468
Riverdale Sport: 298 West 231st, Bronx, NY 10463
Yonkers Sport: 589 Tuckahoe Road, Yonkers, NY 10710
OREGON
Beaverton: 4145 SW Watson Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005
TEXAS
Lake Creek: 13802 N Hwy 183, Austin, TX 78750
Parmer Sport: 12400 N IH- 35 Svc. Road Southbound, Austin, TX 78753
Round Rock: 1208 N Interstate 35 Ste 300, Round Rock, TX 78681
Cedar Hill: 213 North Highway 67, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Bedford Super Sport: 2100 Plaza Parkway, Bedford, TX 76021
Carrollton Woodlake SS: 3050 North Josey Lane, Suite 110, Carrollton, TX 75007
Coit: 7622 Campbell Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Frisco Sport: 3865 Preston Road, Frisco, TX 75034
Irving (Metroplex Plaza): 2407 West Airport Freeway, Irving, TX 75062
Keller Super Sport: 5901 Golden Triangle, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lewisville: 724 West Main Street, Lewisville, TX 75067
Mockingbird (Dallas): 5706 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75206
North Richland Hills Sport: 6601 Northeast Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Plano Super Sport: 4600 West Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093
Atascocita: 7068 FM-1960 East, Humble, TX 77346
Bingle: 12708 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77092
Friendswood: 130 West Parkwood Avenue, Friendswood, TX 77546
Fry Road & Saums Rd: 19734 Saums Road, Houston, TX 77084
Highway 249 (Compaq): 21614 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77070
Houston FM 1960: 4425 FM 1960 West, Houston, TX 77068
Katy: 1550 S. Mason Road, Katy, TX 77450
League City: 2765 Gulf Freeway South, League City, TX 77573
Pasadena East: 5946 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77505
Richmond: 5721 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77057
Spring-Cypress: 25632 Highway 290, Cypress, TX 77429
West Woodlands: 10860 Kuykendahl Road, The Woodlands, TX 77381
UTAH
Sugarhouse: 1121 East Ashton Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
9th Street: 5684 South 900 East, Murray, UT 84121
Taylorsville: 5766 South 1900 West, Taylorsville, UT 84129
Sandy: 10365 South 1300 East, Sandy, UT 84094
VIRGINIA
Tysons Corner Super Sport: 1500 Cornerside Blvd, Vienna, VA 22182
WASHINGTON
Vancouver Andresen: 2913 NE 72nd Drive, Vancouver, WA 98661
Capital Mall: 621 Black Lake Blvd, Olympia, WA 98502
Auburn: 915 Auburn Way North, Auburn, WA 98002
Ballinger Village: 20202 Ballinger Way NE, Space A-10, Seattle, WA 98155
Everett 19th Avenue SuperSport: 11014 19th Ave SE, Suite #4, Everett, WA 98208
Kent Kangley Super Sport: 12922 SE Kent Kangley Road, Kent, WA 98030
Lakewood Mall: 5919 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd, Suite K, Lakewood, WA 98499
Puyallup Super Sport: 307 37th Avenue, Puyallup, WA 98374
Renton Highlands Active: 4110 NE 4th Street, Suite B, Renton, WA 98059