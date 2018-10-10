Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Who needs love when Triple Chocolate Twix bars exist?

In 2017, Mars made candy dreams come true when it by keeping White Chocolate Twix bars on shelves for good and relaunching that sweet and salty favorite: Peanut Butter Twix.

This week, the confection company announced the re-release of another flavor that's going to take winter by storm (or maybe more like a tornado of chocolatey goodness).

"Introducing TWIX Triple Chocolate! Chocolate cookie. Chocolate caramel. Chocolate covered," the brand. "Did we mention there’s chocolate?"

Oh, yes, they did.

Let's just say chocolate fans are more than a little excited and have already requested a "truck load" of the new flavor.

With good manners, of course.

And some just broke into a happy dance.

Full disclosure: We did, too.

In addition to the Twix bar, Mars is also rolling out a new version of its Snickers ice cream bars, this one will be coated in dark chocolate and feature a base of peanut butter and chocolate ice cream.

The new Twix candy bar isn't actually totally new, however. Mars first released a Triple Chocolate Twix in the U.K. in the early 1990s. They were available for a limited time in the U.S. in 2010.

While you may already be in en route to the grocery store to buy out its full stock of Triple Chocolate Twix supply, Mars said the candy will not be released nationwide until December.

Guess you'll just have to stock up on the old standbys like Snickers and Skittles for Halloween.

If you've just got to have Twix right now, then you can also make it yourself!