Peanut Butter Twix is back! Here's where you can find it

Fans of Peanut Butter Twix have long experienced an on-again off-again relationship with their favorite candy.

The popular variety of Twix, which was discontinued earlier this year, features a long, narrow cookie much like a traditional Twix, but instead of caramel, it's topped with a layer of creamy peanut butter and the whole bar is then covered in milk chocolate. When the bar was first taken off store shelves, it was a disappointing loss for fans. But in July, Brand Eating announced that Mars would be bringing the candy back later this fall.

Originally, Mars said to expect Peanut Butter Twix to be back on shelves in September. But the month is almost over and people have had a rough time finding it. But when they do, though, they're making it count.

Twix, however, maintains that the Peanut Butter Twix bars are out there, in fact the company has been calling on social media users to share where they've found them, drumming up excitement. You can find them on Amazon, but you’ll have to buy a pretty big box (18 candy bars for $36). The same big box is also available at Walmart ... but it's out of stock online.

So where's the best place to really find this highly coveted candy?

"Twix Peanut Butter is now appearing on convenience store shelves and gaining distribution in drug, grocery, and mass outlets through the end of the year," Michelle Deignan, Twix Brand Director for Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S., told TODAY Food over email. “The dark chocolate, peanut butter and white chocolate categories are some of the largest and fastest growing flavor segments in our industry,” she said.

We know it seems like #TWIX PB is hard to find and we promise weâre not just hoarding it ourselves. Tell us where you #FoundNewTWIX pic.twitter.com/bJ0uoEjPpy — TWIXÂ® (@twix) August 15, 2017

I had a Twix Peanut butter yesterday — Justin (@justinshanley) September 17, 2017

I'm sorry but peanut butter twix exist and they'll always have my heart — It's Me Again (@Euron131) September 16, 2017

GUYS. I FOUND PEANUT BUTTER TWIX. — Michigan Sass (@michigan_sass) September 16, 2017

For now, following the hashtag #FoundNewTwix seems to be the best way to discover new places where the candy is currently being sold. Of course, you could always spring for the big box and save any leftovers for lucky trick-or-treaters this Halloween.