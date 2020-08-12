From vacuums to speakers — score over 75% off these summer Steals and Deals

Turn store-bought cake mix into 3 different desserts

Make something sweet and special for friends or family with just a few easy ingredient swaps.

Sandra Lee turns store-bought cake mix into 3 festive desserts

Aug. 12, 202006:56

/ Source: TODAY
By Sandra Lee

Whether you're celebrating a birthday, a special anniversary or just want to throw a small get-together with the family, creating an impressive dessert for the occasion shouldn't stress you out.

One my favorite things to do is hack a store-bought cake mix. Adding in fruit jam or something rich and chocolaty can transform this simple staple into something truly special.

Sandra Lee's Strawberry Jam Cake
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sandra Lee's Strawberry Jam Cake

Sandra Lee

This four-ingredient cake is sweet, summery and tastes like it's made from scratch. You can decorate it with fresh strawberries or use colorful sprinkles if you're making it for a birthday party. I love using large white chocolate animals as cake decorations.

Sandra Lee's Chocolate Piano Cake
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sandra Lee's Chocolate Piano Cake

Sandra Lee

In this clever cake recipe, different Kit Kat bar flavors become keys to transform a plain surface into a music-themed confection everyone will love. Feel free to keep the frosting plain or add in some chocolate-hazelnut spread if you know the guest of honor loves cocoa.

Sandra Lee's Easy Lemonade Cake
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sandra Lee's Easy Lemonade Cake

Sandra Lee

What could be more summery than a refreshing glass of lemonade? How about a lemonade-flavored cake? This bright, subtly tart dessert looks like a pastry chef put it together, but cooks at home just need a few simple embellishments — like my candied lemon slices — to complete this sunny confection.

Sandra Lee's Butter and Cream Frosting
Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Sandra Lee's Butter and Cream Frosting

Sandra Lee

Whenever I'm baking, I whip up a double batch of this frosting. It's smooth, creamy and makes the perfect base for a variety of different cake flavor profiles.

Sandra Lee