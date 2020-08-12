Whether you're celebrating a birthday, a special anniversary or just want to throw a small get-together with the family, creating an impressive dessert for the occasion shouldn't stress you out.

One my favorite things to do is hack a store-bought cake mix. Adding in fruit jam or something rich and chocolaty can transform this simple staple into something truly special.

This four-ingredient cake is sweet, summery and tastes like it's made from scratch. You can decorate it with fresh strawberries or use colorful sprinkles if you're making it for a birthday party. I love using large white chocolate animals as cake decorations.

In this clever cake recipe, different Kit Kat bar flavors become keys to transform a plain surface into a music-themed confection everyone will love. Feel free to keep the frosting plain or add in some chocolate-hazelnut spread if you know the guest of honor loves cocoa.

What could be more summery than a refreshing glass of lemonade? How about a lemonade-flavored cake? This bright, subtly tart dessert looks like a pastry chef put it together, but cooks at home just need a few simple embellishments — like my candied lemon slices — to complete this sunny confection.

Whenever I'm baking, I whip up a double batch of this frosting. It's smooth, creamy and makes the perfect base for a variety of different cake flavor profiles.