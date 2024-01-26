Family goes viral after husband accidentally orders 200 chicken nuggets from McDonald’s

One family turned an accidental order of 200 nuggets into comedy gold.

On Jan. 11, TikTok user Jessica Vaccaro (@lynn_j_goat) posted a chaotic video of her mother unpacking several containers of Chicken McNuggets from a fleet of McDonald’s takeout bags, and it quickly went viral, garnering 11 million views.

“my husband used doordash and hit the x20 on the 10 piece nuggets! 😂😂,” Vaccaro captioned the video in which at least 12 opened boxes of Chicken McNuggets lay strewn across a kitchen counter.

In stitches, Vaccaro asks husband Chris Mullane for answers as he is bowled over with laughter.

“Please tell me that’s it. Is that it?” Vaccaro asks as her mother unpacks box after box, wheezing with laughter at the clear mix-up.

“Wait, is all those bags nuggets?” she asks, pointing to even more bags of food yet to be opened. (Spoiler alert: All those bags were, in fact, nuggets.) “Chris, where is our food we actually ordered? Oh, my God, we did not order 185 chicken nuggets, I think we ordered more.”

In fact, they did order more — 200 total, to be exact.

“That’s a lot,” their son Giovanni remarks in a follow-up video as he observes at the smorgasbord of sauces and fried golden goodness.

Those in the comments section had a bit of fun with the family.

“if my McDonald’s math is correct there should also be 4 BBQ sauces and 3 napkins 🤔😂,” wrote one person.

“How much $$$ 🙆🏼‍♀️OR do I even wanna know 😂,” asked another.

“His DoorDash privileges are revoked!!!😂😂,” joked yet another.

DoorDash, for what it’s worth, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and McDonald’s declined to comment.

Chris Mullane, Jessica Vaccaro and their son Giovanni. Courteous Chris Mullane

“My attention to detail in regards to things like that wasn’t huge,” Mullane tells TODAY.com about the video, which was actually filmed back in 2017, before his wife had social media. “She ran across that video and we were just cracking up and we were like, ‘Oh, my God, that was like the most insane incident ever.’”

Vaccaro decided to upload the throwback video for the first time to her Instagram account, and it unexpectedly garnered hundreds of thousands of views. That’s when she uploaded it to TikTok, where it racked up even more.

Mullane notes that nuggets weren’t even the entire order.

“You can imagine what the order looked like: four or five burgers and fries … and 200 nuggets,” he says.

Mullane says, in the end, his family decided to treat the mistake as a blessing, not approaching DoorDash or McDonald’s for a refund. He adds that he doesn’t even remember how much the final bill was. Instead of focusing on that, he says his family passed out McNugget boxes out to “a ton of homeless people” in their previous neighborhood of Long Beach, California. Vaccaro also notes this in a TikTok update on Jan. 19.

“It turned out to be really awesome experience,” says Vaccaro.

The Mullane family is far from the first family to receive an unexpected bounty of food as a result of an app-based mixup. In 2022, a 2-year-old managed to order 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald’s while playing with his mother’s phone. Then, in 2023, a 6-year-old spent $1,000 on GrubHub, ordering from several restaurants before his dad realized.

Mullane, however, is very much an adult — and he has some advice for folks who pay their own bills.

“Technology these days is advancing so quickly so we have to be very conscious of what we’re doing and look at every detail, because one slip can really be costly,” Mullane says. “Pay attention to the details. And maybe let your wife order.”